Chris Kane Discusses Profitable Storm Season Planning On Roofing Road Trips Podcast

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Adams & Reese New Orleans Partner and Global Trade & Transportation Team Leader Chris Kane joined host Karen Edwards on the Roofing Road Trips® podcast to discuss how contractors can build a profitable storm season plan. Kane, who leads the firm's Global Trade, Transportation and Logistics team and its Disaster Recovery and Preparedness team, shared practical strategies for preparing before, during, and after severe weather events.

Kane highlighted two key developments shaping this year's storm season. Forecasters expect a historic El Niño cycle, which usually results in fewer, less severe hurricanes in the Atlantic. However, he cautioned that "it only takes one" storm to cause significant damage, citing Gulf storms Arthur and Bertha as recent examples. He also pointed to the proposed FEMA Reorganization Act, a bipartisan effort to deliver federal disaster resources to states and localities more efficiently, underscoring the importance of staying informed about evolving trends.

Drawing on his experience advising clients through hurricanes, flooding, and other large-scale disruptions, Kane emphasized that an effective disaster plan does not need to be complicated. He encouraged contractors to put their plans in writing, assign clear roles, establish communication protocols, and conduct annual reviews. He also highlighted the importance of reviewing insurance policies and contracts, particularly force majeure clauses, well before a storm approaches rather than during the chaos of an active event.

On the insurance front, Kane noted that contractors play a dual role after a disaster, navigating their own property and business interruption claims while also helping property owners document damage and secure insurance proceeds. He stressed that thorough documentation is essential for both successful claims and eligibility for federal assistance through FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

Kane also discussed his community involvement as former chairman of Greater New Orleans, Inc., where he has worked alongside regional and national partners to advocate for reform of the National Flood Insurance Program, including addressing affordability challenges created by FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 methodology.

Watch the full episode here.

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