Insured’s Failure To Give Prompt Notice And Pre-Notice Alteration Of Damaged Property Held To Bar Coverage As A Matter Of Law

In Global Approach, Inc. v. Scottsdale Insurance Co., 2026 WL 1513430, a United States federal district court granted summary judgement in favour of a property insurer on the entirety of the insured’s breach of contract claim, holding that the insured’s approximately six-week delay in reporting a water damage loss – combined with its demolition and repair of the affected area before giving notice – constituted a breach of the policy’s prompt notice condition and extinguished the insured’s entitlement to indemnity as a matter of law.

Background

The insurer issued a property policy in respect of the insured’s rental property. The policy contained a condition obliging the insured to furnish “prompt notice of the loss or damage” to the insurer. On 3 September 2021, the insured became aware of water damage emanating from a bathroom at the insured premises. Rather than notifying the insurer, the insured engaged a handyman to inspect the property and contractors to demolish and repair the damaged bathroom. It was only on 19 October 2021 – some 46 days after the loss occurred -that the insured reported the claim, stating only that there was water damage to the bathroom, with no cause identified. When the insurer’s adjuster attended to inspect, the bathroom had already been gutted and no evidence of its pre-repair condition had been preserved. The insurer initially made a limited payment based on its assessment of the bathroom damage, but the insured later claimed a substantially larger amount – covering renovation of two bathrooms, the kitchen, and painting throughout the property – and, when a subsequent inspection found the property completely renovated, the insurer maintained its position that the claim was compromised by late notice. The insured sued for breach of contract for the balance it contended was owed, and the insurer moved for summary judgement on the ground that the entire claim was barred by the insured’s failure to give prompt notice.

The Court’s Analysis

The court held that a policy condition requiring “prompt” notice of loss obliges the insured to report the loss within a reasonable time after the insured knew or ought reasonably to have known of it. On the facts, the insured had immediate, actual knowledge of the loss on the date of discovery, yet delayed reporting for six weeks during which it undertook its own inspection, demolished the damaged area, and initiated repairs. The court concluded that this delay deprived the insurer of any meaningful opportunity to investigate the loss in its post-loss condition and that the notice was accordingly untimely as a matter of law.

The court further held that, under Florida law, once notice is found to be untimely, a presumption of prejudice to the insurer arises, and the onus shifts to the insured to rebut that presumption. The insured failed to discharge that onus.

The insured contended that the insurer suffered no prejudice because experts remained able, even after the repairs, to determine the cause of the loss. The court rejected this argument. It reasoned that a retrospective causation opinion does not cure the prejudice flowing from late notice: even if the ultimate cause of loss can still be identified, this does not restore the insurer’s lost opportunity to inspect the property in its original post-loss condition, to evaluate the true scope of damage, or to participate in decisions concerning mitigation and the manner and extent of repairs.

In rejecting the insured’s causation argument, the court gave a further, related reason grounded in the same facts: where an insured undertakes repairs before filing a claim, the insurer is prejudiced not only by being unable to investigate before those repairs took place, but also by being excluded from participating in the repair of the damage itself. By substantially altering the physical condition of the property before any inspection could take place- and without preserving evidence demonstrating that a timely inspection would have revealed the same information – the insured left the insurer unable to assess the original scope of damage, the adequacy of any mitigation measures, or whether further covered loss existed. The court noted that the insured had offered no evidence addressing whether better, or more easily reached, conclusions could have been drawn had notice been timely, and it is well established that the mere absence of evidence cannot defeat a properly supported summary judgement application.

Finally, the insured argued that the insurer had waived the late notice defence by investigating the claim and engaging with questions of causation. The court dismissed this contention, reasoning that to accept it would effectively nullify the policy’s notice condition: an insurer could never invoke a prompt notice requirement if the mere act of investigating the claim, or dealing with the insured on other grounds, were held to constitute a waiver of that requirement.

Takeaway

This decision serves as a useful reminder that a policy’s prompt notice condition is not merely an administrative formality but can be substantive prerequisite to indemnity.