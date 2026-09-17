The CLO Chronicles — NAIC’s New Life RBC Factors Cross The Finish Line (Podcast)

The NAIC has spent four years overhauling capital requirements for life insurance companies' investments in collateralized loan obligations, introducing dramatic changes that will reshape how insurers allocate capital across their investment portfolios. These new rules, which account for credit spectrum positioning and tranche thickness for the first time, will force insurers to model significant impacts before year-end 2026 implementation.

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Lawrence R. Hamilton’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance, Government, Public Sector and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

For the past four years, the NAIC has been rethinking how much capital life insurance companies should hold against their investments in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) — essentially, packages of corporate loans that insurers have increasingly turned to for higher returns. In a new episode of Financial Services Focus, partners Lauren Pryor and Larry Hamilton walk through the biggest changes to hit insurance company investment portfolios in years, and explain why the ripple effects will reach well beyond CLOs.

As you move down the credit spectrum, charges rise sharply, in some cases more than doubling. For the first time, the rules account for "tranche thickness": thinner, lower-rated tranches now carry dramatically higher capital charges because they're more vulnerable to sudden losses. These new factors take effect for year-end 2026 calculations, meaning insurers need to be modeling the impact now. Perhaps the most consequential development discussed in this episode isn't a rate table at all. Listen to the newest episode now.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.