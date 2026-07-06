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6 July 2026

Bracewell Explains – Why Traditional Insurance Policies May Fall Short For Data Centers (Video)

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Data center construction is accelerating to meet growing demand for digital infrastructure, but are companies adequately prepared for the unique insurance challenges these complex operations present? As projects grow larger and coverage becomes distributed among multiple insurers, understanding policy adequacy and reducing coverage dispute risks becomes critical for organizations investing in this rapidly expanding sector.
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Carlton D. Wilde III
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Data center construction is accelerating to meet growing demand for digital infrastructure, creating new challenges for companies securing insurance coverage for these complex operations. While insurance capacity has expanded alongside the market, organizations must consider whether their policies adequately address the unique risks associated with interconnected systems, specialized equipment and reliance on third-party providers.

As projects grow larger and coverage is increasingly distributed among multiple insurers, careful planning becomes essential. This video explains how companies can evaluate their insurance programs and reduce the risk of coverage disputes when losses occur.

For more information on data center insurance coverage issues, read our article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Carlton D. Wilde III
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