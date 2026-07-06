Bracewell Explains – Why Traditional Insurance Policies May Fall Short For Data Centers (Video)

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Data center construction is accelerating to meet growing demand for digital infrastructure, creating new challenges for companies securing insurance coverage for these complex operations. While insurance capacity has expanded alongside the market, organizations must consider whether their policies adequately address the unique risks associated with interconnected systems, specialized equipment and reliance on third-party providers.

As projects grow larger and coverage is increasingly distributed among multiple insurers, careful planning becomes essential. This video explains how companies can evaluate their insurance programs and reduce the risk of coverage disputes when losses occur.

For more information on data center insurance coverage issues, read our article.