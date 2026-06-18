Why Every Business Should Conduct An Annual Insurance Coverage Review

Most New Jersey business owners purchase insurance policies, file them away, and assume they are protected if a claim arises. Without a regular insurance coverage review, many companies discover gaps only after a lawsuit, cyberattack, property loss, or other significant event occurs.

An annual insurance coverage review can help businesses identify potential risks, ensure their policies align with current operations, and avoid costly surprises when coverage is needed most.

Business Risks Change Over Time

An insurance policy that adequately protected your company several years ago may no longer reflect its current operations. Businesses evolve in many ways. They add new products and services, expand into new markets, hire additional employees, acquire property, or adopt new technologies. Each of these developments can create new exposures that existing insurance policies may not adequately address.

For example, a manufacturer that begins selling products nationwide may face increased product liability risks. A professional services firm that stores sensitive customer information may need stronger cyber coverage than it previously had. A company that has grown significantly may discover that its liability limits are no longer sufficient for its size and exposure. Regular insurance reviews help ensure coverage keeps pace with the business.

As a general rule, businesses should consider reviewing their coverage whenever they:

Expand operations or open new locations;

Acquire another company or business unit;

Launch new products or services;

Increase their workforce;

Enter into significant customer or vendor contracts;

Store sensitive customer or employee information; or

Experience material changes in revenue or assets.

Insurance Coverage Review: Identifying Gaps Before a Claim Occurs

One of the primary benefits of an insurance coverage review is identifying potential gaps before they become expensive problems. Common areas where businesses may encounter coverage issues include:

Cybersecurity incidents and data breaches;

Employment-related claims;

Directors and officers liability;

Professional liability exposures;

Supply chain disruptions;

Business interruption losses; and

Contractual indemnification obligations.

Many businesses assume they have coverage for these risks, only to discover exclusions, limitations, or inadequate policy limits after a claim is filed. Reviewing policies with legal counsel and insurance professionals can help uncover these issues before they result in uncovered losses.

Reviewing Insurance Requirements in Commercial Contracts

Insurance coverage should not be reviewed in isolation. Many commercial contracts contain insurance and indemnification provisions that can create significant obligations for your business. Customer contracts, vendor agreements, leases, loan documents, and construction contracts often require specific insurance coverage, minimum policy limits, or additional insured endorsements.

A business that fails to satisfy these requirements may face contractual liability even if it maintains insurance coverage generally. Accordingly, insurance reviews should include an examination of key contracts to ensure that coverage and contractual obligations are properly aligned.

Preparing for Potential Coverage Disputes

Coverage disputes often turn on policy exclusions rather than the basic grant of coverage. While every policy is different, exclusions may limit coverage for certain professional services, cyber incidents, contractual liabilities, regulatory matters, or other business risks.

Addressing these issues before a claim arises can help avoid disputes with insurers later. Businesses should also understand:

Notice requirements;

Claims reporting deadlines;

Deductibles and self-insured retentions;

Coverage limits and sublimits; and

Defense and indemnity obligations.

Insurance Coverage Reviews Can Help Reduce Risk

A comprehensive insurance coverage review is not simply an exercise in policy administration. It is a practical risk-management tool. By periodically evaluating existing coverage, businesses can better understand their exposure, identify potential weaknesses, and make informed decisions about risk allocation.

In an environment marked by cybersecurity threats, evolving employment laws, increased litigation, and economic uncertainty, regularly reviewing insurance coverage can be just as important as maintaining the coverage itself.