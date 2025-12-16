ARTICLE
16 December 2025

NAIC Fall Meeting Update: Producer Licensing (D) Task Force Receives Report On NIPR Expansion And Changes

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

United States Insurance
J.J. Silverstein and Julia Ditkoff
In an efficient meeting on December 10, 2025, the Producer Licensing (D) Task Force received a report from the National Insurance Producer Registry ("NIPR") Board of Directors. NIPR has adopted several changes to the Uniform Certificate of Authority Applications since 2024, and there has been significant work done with regard to coding and testing. NIPR has been working to advance state departmental awareness, the week prior to the meeting convening a webinar with 175 participants educated on the various updates and changes. It was noted in the report that there are 37 states which have adopted NIPR for name changes, 29 states which have adopted NIPR for DRLP updates, and 41 states which have adopted NIPR for contact change requests (CCR) for business entities. NIPR remains interested in engaging with states that have not yet adopted NIPR's services via – with meeting commentors echoing the effectiveness of these resources.

NIPR representatives wished to emphasize that it continues to invest in diversifying its license-type offerings, shifting from paper to electronic, and assisting with PBM documentation.

