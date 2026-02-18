Getting On Board Training Program: D&O Insurance & What Directors Need To Know

Hybrid Seminar: February 26, 2026

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Register here.

Litigation risks facing directors, officers, and corporations are inevitable and increasingly complex. What can you do to make your company and yourself more defensible from lawsuits? What protections are available through risk transfer instruments like directors & officers (D&O) insurance and indemnification agreements, and under what conditions do these risk-transfer mechanisms fail?

This session will be led by insurance experts who will focus on demystifying key D&O insurance concepts, including how things end up working out when things go bad in the real world? And how much should companies be purchasing in limits? Also, what D&O policy exclusions are standard versus traps for the unwary? Please come prepared to ask a lot of questions.

Speakers: Yelena Dunaevsky (SVP, Management and Transactional Liability, Woodruff Sawyer) | Lenin Lopez (SVP, Management Liability, Woodruff Sawyer) | Walker Newell (SVP, Management Liability, Woodruff Sawyer)

