New Jersey Federal Court Holds Broken Glass May Qualify As Pollutant Under Insurance Policy Cleanup Provision

Applying New Jersey law, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey declined to dismiss a complaint seeking cleanup coverage for broken glass found in a grass field. Oak Knoll Sch. of the Holy Child v. Utica Nat'l Ins. Grp., 2026 WL 473235 (D.N.J. Feb. 19, 2026).

The dispute arose after a private school discovered broken glass embedded within a grass sports field on its property. The school filed a claim with its insurance provider to recover the costs associated with extracting the glass from the land. The insurer denied coverage, asserting that the glass did not constitute a "pollutant" under the policy. The school then filed this action seeking a declaration as to coverage.

The governing policy included an affirmative pollution coverage provision providing that the insurer "will pay your expense to extract 'pollutants' from [school] land." "Pollutant" was defined in the policy to include "any solid . . . irritant or contaminant, including . . . waste." The school argued that the broken glass was a solid material that contaminated the property and constituted waste requiring removal. In contrast, the insurer contended that New Jersey precedent requires a "pollutant" to be linked to "traditional environmental pollution" and that the presence of glass in a field did not constitute "traditional environmental pollution."

The court rejected the insurer's interpretation, noting that because the New Jersey Supreme Court had not yet addressed whether broken glass qualifies as a pollutant, it had to predict how the state's highest court would rule. The court looked to analogous cases from other jurisdictions involving other solid substances, such as dirt, rocks, and construction debris, where most courts have found that such materials may qualify as "pollutants." The court also applied the principle that coverage-extending clauses must be viewed broadly and dictionary definitions should guide the "plain and ordinary meaning" of undefined terms. Because the glass allegedly made the field "unfit for use," it met the dictionary definition of a "contaminant," an undefined term in the policy. Finally, the court distinguished the present case from prior precedent regarding pollution exclusions, which restricted pollution exclusions to "traditional environmental pollution." The court explained that regulatory approval of pollution exclusions was sought in connection with "traditional environmental pollution," but the coverage provided in this policy did not entail any such regulatory justification. For these reasons, the court rejected the insurer's motion to dismiss.

