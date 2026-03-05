Claims Handling Best Practices For Major Class Action And Mass Tort Litigation

Large-scale class actions and mass torts pose unique and significant challenges for insurers, far exceeding the complexity of most individual or smaller-scale litigation. These cases often span multiple jurisdictions, requiring coordination across different courts, and may involve a variety of overlapping insurance policies and lines of coverage. The stakes are high: the potential exposure can be enormous, sometimes threatening the financial stability or even the existence of the insured. If not managed properly, class actions and mass torts can create risk of bad faith liability for the insurer that far exceeds policy limits.

The complexity of class actions and mass torts arises not only from the number of claimants but also from the procedural hurdles, the need for sophisticated legal strategies, and the potential for conflicting interests among multiple insureds or carriers. Insurers must navigate evolving legal standards, manage large volumes of information, and respond to aggressive and experienced plaintiffs' counsel. In this environment, the fundamental discipline of sound claims handling becomes even more critical. Timely compliance with regulatory deadlines, clear and consistent communication with all stakeholders, meticulous documentation, objective and thorough coverage analysis, and the selection of experienced defense counsel are all essential to protecting the insured's and the insurer's interests.

This article provides a comprehensive road map for insurers facing major class action and/or mass tort litigation. Drawing on years of experience in this field, we outline best practices for every stage of the process—from the initial receipt of a claim notice, through coverage analysis and counsel selection, to litigation management, settlement strategies, and resolution. By adhering to these principles, insurers can effectively manage risk, control costs, and achieve successful outcomes in even the most challenging class action or mass tort matters.

Responding to the First Notice: Laying a Compliant Foundation

Regulatory requirements remain paramount, even when the underlying litigation involves potential for catastrophic, eight- or nine-figure exposure. State-based claims-handling regulations impose strict obligations on carriers, including prompt acknowledgment of claims, provision of all required disclosures, and timely payment of covered amounts once the relevant facts are established.

For example, California's Fair Claims Settlement Practices Regulations require insurers to acknowledge receipt of a claim in writing within fifteen days, provide necessary claim forms or instructions within the same period, and to make a coverage determination within forty days of receiving all necessary documentation. New York similarly mandates insurers to accept or deny a property claim within fifteen business days of receiving sufficient proof of loss.

While these timelines were originally designed for first-party property or health claims, they are arguably applicable to class action or mass tort litigation, even though such cases rarely present clear-cut proofs envisioned by these rules. Accordingly, policyholder lawyers often argue that delays in making a coverage determination somehow estop the carrier from denying coverage or otherwise constitute bad faith. Claims handlers should therefore not allow the inherent complexity or scale of class action or mass tort litigation to become an excuse for delay or non-compliance. Rather, the claims handler should clearly document any issues which may arise that delay making a coverage determination.

Clear, early, and effective communication with the insured is equally critical to the successful handling of major class action or mass tort claims. Corporate policyholders differ widely in their level of insurance sophistication. In some cases, all communications are managed by experienced in-house counsel or risk managers who are well-versed in coverage issues. In others, the responsibility may fall to finance or administrative staff with limited background in insurance matters. Insurance claims handlers should tailor their communications accordingly, ensuring that requests for information to the insured are specific, clearly explained, and accompanied by a rationale for why the information is necessary.

It is also important to set expectations regarding the timing of coverage determinations, whether provisional or final, and to provide regular updates as the claim progresses. When the insured retains outside coverage counsel—a common occurrence in high-stakes, "bet-the-company" litigation—the insurer should generally engage its own coverage counsel as well. This not only helps preserve privilege but also ensures that communications remain focused and that complex coverage issues are addressed by experienced professionals. This is particularly the case where shifts in the underlying litigation may have a significant bearing on the existence or scope of coverage for the claim.

In addition, the presence of sophisticated insurance brokers can further complicate communications. While some brokers are highly knowledgeable and actively involved in the claims process, others may lack the expertise required for complex class action or mass tort matters. Insurance claims handlers should work to manage these relationships and ensure that all parties are aligned.

Finally, thorough and contemporaneous documentation is the foundation of every defensible claims decision. All significant communications, including formal reservation-of-rights letters, should be preserved in a static format such as PDF, along with records of how and when they were transmitted to the insured. Emails, which often become the focal point in coverage litigation, should be drafted with the understanding that they may be scrutinized in a bad faith trial. Claims handlers should ensure that every writing is clear, professional, and accurately reflects the carrier's position.

Attention to internal claim notes is equally important and those notes should provide a detailed, chronological account of the claim's progress. Claims notes should document what information was requested from the insured, what information was received, which policy provisions were analyzed, and the reasoning behind each coverage determination. Proper internal documentation not only supports the carrier's position in the event of a dispute but also demonstrates compliance with regulatory requirements and best practices. Claims handlers should also be familiar with their company's document management systems to ensure that all relevant materials are properly stored and easily retrievable if needed for litigation or regulatory review.

Coverage Analysis and the Deployment of Counsel

Major class action or mass tort litigation typically raises some degree of coverage uncertainty, and these issues can be both complex and highly fact-dependent. Common sources of dispute include intentional-act exclusions, prior-knowledge provisions, allocation between covered and uncovered defendants and claims, and disagreements over whether certain damages qualify as "loss" under the policy.

For example, a complaint may allege both negligent and intentional conduct, with the insurer reserving rights to deny coverage for intentional acts. Similarly, claims may be asserted against multiple defendants, some of whom may be covered and others not, requiring careful allocation of defense costs and indemnity. Disputes can also arise over whether statutory damages, punitive damages, or certain types of settlements fall within the definition of covered loss.

Given these complexities, a carefully drafted reservation-of-rights letter is essential at the outset of the claim. The reservation letter should clearly identify all potential coverage defenses and exclusions that may apply, based on the information available at the time. It is important to note that, in many jurisdictions, an insurer may be precluded from asserting additional coverage defenses not raised in the initial reservation letter. Therefore, both time and care are required in drafting the letter to ensure it is accurate, thorough, and preserves the insurer's rights. If additional facts emerge as the litigation progresses, the carrier should promptly supplement its reservation of rights, rather than assume the initial letter will suffice. Failure to do so can result in waiver of coverage defenses or even allegations of bad faith.

When the insured is asked by the claims handler to provide sensitive or potentially privileged information, it is common for them to request a confidentiality agreement before sharing documents. Carriers are best served by using a pre-vetted confidentiality agreement that has been reviewed by experienced coverage counsel. This helps ensure that the agreement does not inadvertently restrict the insurer's ability to use the information in future coverage litigation or regulatory proceedings. Insurers should be cautious about accepting confidentiality terms drafted by the insured, as these may contain provisions that could create problems down the road. In some cases, if the insured remains reluctant to provide necessary information, the insurer may need to issue a formal cooperation letter invoking the policy's cooperation clause.

Where the policy affords a duty to defend, the selection of defense counsel is a pivotal decision that can significantly impact the outcome and cost of the litigation. National class-action and mass tort specialists—regardless of whether they reside in the jurisdiction where the first suit is filed—often deliver superior value because these cases frequently relocate through the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) process or involve proceedings in multiple jurisdictions.

National counsel also typically have the resources, experience, and established networks to handle complex, multi-jurisdictional litigation efficiently. By contrast, local panel counsel with no track record with major class actions or mass torts can find themselves outgunned by plaintiffs' firms that litigate nationwide and are highly experienced in class action and mass tort procedure and strategy. For this reason, many insurers develop relationships with a handful of national firms that can handle major class actions and mass torts wherever they arise, even if this means paying for travel to key hearings.

In some cases, a reservation of rights may trigger a statutory or common law right to independent counsel (in California called "Cumis" counsel) for the insured, particularly when there is a conflict of interest between the insurer and the insured regarding the defense of the claim. The specific circumstances in which this right arises vary by jurisdiction. In some states, any reservation of rights is sufficient to trigger the right to independent counsel, while in others, only certain types of conflicts will suffice.

When independent counsel is required, the insurer should confirm how the doctrine operates in the controlling jurisdiction, set rate expectations early (as some states cap rates for independent counsel), and establish clear procedures for budget approval and reporting. The appointment of independent counsel also obviously impacts the insurer's ability to control the defense. Accordingly, insurers should consult with experienced coverage counsel whenever these issues arise to ensure compliance with applicable law and to protect their rights under the policy.

Special Complexities: Multiple Jurisdictions, Insureds and Layers

Insureds facing nationwide exposure may see dozens of parallel complaints filed in both state and federal courts across the country. This proliferation of litigation can create significant inefficiencies, including duplicative discovery, inconsistent rulings, and increased defense costs. To address these challenges, defense counsel must coordinate removal to federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) when applicable, as CAFA and the federal rules together provide a mechanism for consolidating large, multi-state actions in federal court.

Once in federal court, counsel should often seek consolidation of related actions through the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML). The JPML has the authority to transfer cases with common questions of fact to a single district court for coordinated pretrial proceedings, which streamlines the litigation, reduces costs, and minimizes the risk of conflicting decisions. In some cases, if the number of actions is limited or they are concentrated in a few jurisdictions, consolidation may be achieved through motions to transfer and consolidate under federal statutes and rules, or through less formal means such as voluntary dismissals and refiling in a chosen forum. Regardless of method, early and proactive efforts to consolidate proceedings are critical to efficient major class action and mass tort defense.

In addition to jurisdictional complexities, intra-insured conflicts can further complicate the defense of class actions and mass torts. These conflicts may arise between corporate entities and their individual directors or officers, between indemnitors and indemnitees, or among different groups of insureds whose interests may not be fully aligned. For example, a corporation and its directors may have divergent interests if the directors are accused of intentional misconduct while the corporation seeks to distance itself from those actions.

Similarly, an insured may attempt to reduce its own liability by shifting blame to another insured. In such situations, the insurer must carefully assess whether joint representation is appropriate, or even possible, or whether separate counsel is required to avoid conflicts of interest. The insurer should also ensure that any waivers of conflict are properly documented by defense counsel if a single firm represents multiple insureds.

When multiple towers of insurance are involved, coordination becomes even more complex. Carriers should establish open lines of communication early in the litigation to discuss who will conduct the defense, how defense costs will be allocated, how settlement authority will be managed, and how information will be shared. Allocation issues often arise when multiple primary policies provide coverage for the same loss, requiring agreement on each insurer's share of defense and indemnity payments.

Excess insurers, while not liable until underlying limits are exhausted, should not remain passive as the exposure in these large cases will typically apply to the entire tower. Instead, they should participate in the investigation and monitoring of the claim from the outset to avoid being caught off guard by late-stage settlement demands. If excess carriers do not engage early, they may be forced to evaluate and respond to substantial settlement demands on very short notice, increasing the risk of bad faith exposure if a timely response is not provided. Excess carriers may also miss opportunities to hammer insurers beneath them to settle cases so as to avoid exposure further up the tower. Additionally, if one insurer pays more than its fair share, subrogation or contribution claims may arise among carriers, further complicating the resolution of the matter.

Bankruptcy and insolvency of the insured present additional challenges for claims handlers. When an insured files for bankruptcy, the automatic stay imposed by the bankruptcy court generally prohibits the payment of defense costs or indemnity without court approval. In such cases, carriers must work closely with bankruptcy counsel to seek comfort orders or relief from the stay, allowing the defense to proceed while respecting the court's restrictions.

Even in the absence of a formal bankruptcy filing, insolvency can hinder the insurer's ability to cooperate with the claims process, as key employees may no longer be available or willing to assist. Insurers should be prepared to take additional steps to obtain necessary information and ensure their interests are protected in these circumstances, including issuing formal cooperation letters and, where appropriate, seeking court intervention.

The Litigation Life Cycle

A. Preliminary Proceedings

The initial phase of major class action and mass tort litigation often involves the consolidation of multiple related lawsuits, which may be filed in different jurisdictions by various groups of plaintiffs. If consolidation is successful, commonly through the Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) process, the transferee court will usually appoint lead plaintiffs' counsel and direct the filing of a consolidated complaint that sets forth all claims in a unified manner. This step is critical, as it streamlines the litigation and ensures consistency in the proceedings.

Once the consolidated complaint is filed, defendants often file motions to dismiss, seeking to eliminate the case entirely or to narrow the scope of the claims at issue. These motions test the legal sufficiency of the plaintiffs' allegations and can significantly shape the trajectory of the litigation. In recent years, it has become increasingly common for defendants to also file motions to strike class allegations at the pleading stage, arguing that the proposed class cannot be certified as a matter of law. If successful, such motions can prevent the case from proceeding as a class action, dramatically reducing potential exposure for the insurer and insured.

B. Discovery

After the initial motions practice has concluded or, as is increasingly common, even while these motions are pending, the litigation moves into the discovery phase. Discovery in class action and mass tort litigation is often extensive and complex, involving the exchange of large volumes of documents, electronic data, and depositions of key witnesses.

Protective orders are essential to safeguard sensitive or confidential information, and many courts provide model protective orders to expedite this process and minimize disputes. Electronic discovery (e-discovery) is typically the most significant cost driver in this phase, as parties must collect, review, and produce vast amounts of electronically-stored information (ESI). This typically may involve millions of documents. To manage costs, insurers should negotiate favorable rates with e-discovery vendors in advance and consider using contract attorneys for initial document review, under the supervision of experienced counsel.

Additionally, the retention and management of expert witnesses is a critical component of discovery. Experts may be needed to address issues, such as damage, causation, or class certification requirements. These experts also involve significant litigation cost. It is important to define the scope of expert work carefully and to implement phased budgets to control expenses and avoid surprises.

C. Class Certification

The class certification stage is obviously a pivotal moment in class action litigation. Plaintiffs bear the burden of demonstrating that the requirements for class certification, such as numerosity, commonality, typicality, and adequacy of representation, are met and that common questions of law or fact predominate over individual issues.

This is often a highly contested process, with both sides submitting extensive briefing and evidence. Defense counsel will rigorously challenge the plaintiffs' ability to satisfy these requirements, frequently focusing on whether damages can be proven on a class-wide basis without individualized inquiries. Competing expert testimony is common, as both sides seek to persuade the court on issues, such as the feasibility of class-wide damage models or the adequacy of the named plaintiffs.

The court's decision on class certification can dramatically alter the dynamics of the case: certification increases potential exposure and settlement value, while denial of certification may lead to early resolution or dismissal. Insurers should closely monitor this stage and be prepared to reassess reserves, settlement posture, and overall strategy considering the court's ruling.

D. Bellwether Selection

For mass torts, the selection of bellwether cases for trial can be pivotal as well. Each side typically angles for what it sees is best case even though the goal is to find a "representative case" that will inform the parties of the likelihood of success and, if successful, the potential value of the other cases in the mass tort. The parties may try a handful of these bellwether cases. If the defense is successful, this can undermine the entire mass tort. If the plaintiffs are successful, then those verdicts will be the starting point for the evaluation of the settlement of the remaining inventory of cases.

E. Summary Judgment and Trial

As the litigation progresses to the summary judgment stage, the factual record has been developed through discovery and is largely set. At this point, defense counsel should prepare comprehensive evaluation memoranda for the insurer, synthesizing deposition testimony, key evidence, expert reports, and any remaining legal or procedural issues.

The purpose of summary judgment motions is to resolve the case, or at least narrow the issues, without the need for a trial by demonstrating that there are no genuine disputes of material fact. While most class and mass tort actions are resolved before reaching trial, either through dismissal, summary judgment, or settlement, those that do proceed to trial present significant risks.

A trial verdict in a certified class action or a series of bellwether cases can result in massive liability, potentially exceeding policy limits and threatening financial stability of the insured. Therefore, trial preparation must be thorough and strategic, with all parties understanding the stakes and working collaboratively to present the strongest possible defense. Even if trial is unlikely, preparing as if it will occur ensures that the defense is ready for any eventuality and can also strengthen the insurer's position in settlement negotiations.

Settlement Strategies: From One-Off Deals to Global Resolutions

Settlement is a critical phase in both major class action and mass tort litigation, offering a pathway to resolve numerous claims efficiently while managing significant financial exposure. However, the path to and structure of the resolution can vary significantly between class actions and mass torts.

A. Major Class Actions

In rare cases, settling individually with the named plaintiffs before class certification can be an effective strategy to extinguish the litigation at a fraction of the projected defense costs. This approach is generally only feasible early in the case before the court certifies a class and before the named plaintiffs and their counsel assume fiduciary duties to absent class members. Even before certification, some jurisdictions require court approval or notice to the proposed class for individual settlements in cases pled as class actions, which can limit the effectiveness of this strategy. Additionally, settling with named plaintiffs does not always guarantee the end of litigation, as new plaintiffs may step forward to continue the case. For these reasons, while individual settlements can sometimes provide a cost-effective resolution, they are relatively rare in major cases. More commonly, parties pursue a class-wide resolution through mediation, which allows for a comprehensive settlement that binds all class members and provides finality for defendants.

Timing is critical in class action settlements, and the optimal moment to settle depends on the specific facts and procedural posture of the case. Settling before a motion to dismiss is decided can help defendants avoid the risk of adverse legal precedent and may minimize the amount of attorney's fees that plaintiffs can claim as part of a settlement, since less work has been performed. However, early settlements often require defendants to negotiate with limited information about the strength of the plaintiffs' claims and the potential exposure, which can make it difficult to assess a fair settlement value. Conversely, waiting until after class certification can significantly increase the settlement price, as certification dramatically raises the stakes by aggregating the claims of all class members and increasing potential damages. Plaintiffs' leverage is typically at its highest after certification.

When multiple defendants are involved, coordination becomes even more complex. Joint-defense or common-interest agreements are often used to facilitate the sharing of privileged information and to coordinate defense strategies. However, divergent interests among defendants, such as disputes over indemnification, differences in available insurance limits, or concerns about reputational harm, can complicate efforts to reach a unified settlement position. In some cases, individual defendants may choose to settle separately, which can set a floor for future negotiations and increase costs for the remaining parties.

Two primary settlement structures are commonly used in class action litigation: claims-made settlements and common fund settlements. In a claims-made settlement, defendants are required to pay settlement benefits only to those class members who submit valid claim forms with the required documentation. This structure can be attractive to defendants because, in practice, only a small percentage of class members (often less than three percent) typically file claims, resulting in a lower total payout. However, courts have become increasingly skeptical of the true value provided to the class in claims-made settlements, especially when the claims rate is low. As a result, judges may reduce the amount of attorney's fees awarded to plaintiffs' counsel or may even reject the settlement if they believe it does not provide meaningful relief to the class. Plaintiffs' attorneys are also less likely to agree to claims-made settlements as their fees are often tied to the total value delivered to the class.

The prevailing model in recent years is the non-reversionary common fund settlement. Under this structure, defendants agree to pay a fixed sum that covers all aspects of the settlement, including notice and administration costs, plaintiffs' attorney's fees, incentive awards for named plaintiffs, and the benefits to class members. Any unclaimed funds are typically distributed either pro rata to participating class members or to a third-party organization (cy pres) approved by the court. Although common fund settlements may appear costlier upfront, they provide certainty regarding the total financial exposure and are generally favored by courts because they ensure that the class as a whole receives a tangible benefit. The transparency and predictability of a common fund structure often expedite judicial approval and can help avoid protracted disputes over the adequacy of the settlement.

Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure imposes multiple safeguards to protect the interests of absent class members and to ensure the integrity of the settlement process. First, the court must determine that the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, taking into account factors such as the strength of the plaintiffs' case, the risks and costs of continued litigation, the amount offered in settlement, and the stage of the proceedings. The named plaintiffs must have Article III standing, meaning they have suffered an actual injury that is traceable to the defendant's conduct and can be redressed by the court. Additionally, the court must find that the requirements for class certification, which include numerosity, commonality, typicality, and adequacy of representation, are still satisfied at the time of settlement. The settlement agreement must also provide for the "best practicable" notice to class members, which typically includes direct mail, email, publication, or a combination of methods, so that class members have an opportunity to object or opt out.

In addition to Rule 23 requirements, the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) imposes its own notice obligations. Defendants must provide detailed notice of any proposed settlement to state and federal regulators, including the attorneys general of each state where class members reside and the appropriate federal officials. This notice must be sent within ten days of filing the proposed settlement with the court, and regulators are given at least ninety days to review the settlement before final approval can be granted. Failure to comply with CAFA's notice requirements can delay or even jeopardize settlement approval, making it essential for parties to plan for and document compliance with these statutory obligations.

B. Mass Tort Litigation

Mass tort settlements work best when defendants and insurers time their offers based on where the litigation stands, use trial results to determine realistic settlement values, and create structured programs with clear payment tiers and efficient processing of medical liens. Unlike class actions, where a court approves one settlement for everyone, mass torts often resolve through individual settlements with each claimant. Global settlements are possible and often preferred, but claimants must opt in rather than opting out for class settlements. The success of a global settlement program, therefore, depends on how well it is designed, what proof is required, and how many claimants choose to participate.

In multidistrict litigation, individual cases are grouped before one judge for pretrial work, but each case keeps its own identity. Accordingly, as discussed, a handful of bellwether cases will be selected to be tried first. Before those bellwether trials, often neither side will have enough information to reach a fair deal. Defendants risk paying too much for weak claims and plaintiffs risk accepting too little for serious injuries. When one side loses early in bellwether trials, the other gains negotiating power. At that point, both sides usually start discussing a broad program to resolve most pending cases. Courts also often encourage mediation, and going into mediation with a realistic settlement range improves the chances of reaching a global deal.

The typical settlement structure creates a fund along with detailed rules, often called a grid or matrix, that links payment amounts to documented proof of injury, medical treatment, and severity. Claimants submit medical records, surgical reports, prescription histories, and income information to prove causation and harm. A claims administrator reviews submissions, decides which tier each claimant falls into, and sends offers to those who qualify. Grouping claimants by injury severity helps match payments to actual harm. The highest levels usually go to claimants with clear medical events like surgeries, while lower levels cover less serious documented injuries. Because programs are voluntary, claimants can reject offers and return to litigation. Accordingly, payment criteria must be fair, transparent, and efficiently processed to encourage broad participation.

Good administration is critical to program credibility. Settlement rules that clearly explain documentation requirements, dispute procedures, and timelines build trust with claimants and their lawyers. Medical liens from Medicare, Medicaid, and employer health plans must also be addressed within the settlement process. Programs that build in steps for identifying and resolving liens reduce the time between offer acceptance and payment, which encourages participation. Even well-run programs often need several months from submission to final payment, so managing expectations through clear communication about timelines directly affects participation rates.

Many mass torts involve multiple defendants with different interests and levels of insurance. Coordination through shared legal arrangements helps develop common valuations, but disputes over responsibility can complicate unified positions. Insurers at different coverage levels benefit from working together on exposure estimates early. When excess insurers stay on the sidelines until late, they face rushed decisions and increased bad faith risk. Whether defendants can actually pay is another concern for plaintiffs. Accordingly, they often push for programs designed to guarantee funding and avoid long payment schedules.

Unlike class actions, most mass tort settlements do not require a court fairness hearing because each case remains an individual lawsuit grouped for pretrial efficiency. Judges typically oversee program development, approve administrators, and track progress through status reports without making the settlement binding on an entire class. Each claimant signs their own release and can challenge their payment level or return to litigation, so defendants cannot count on resolving every case. However, recent settlements, including multibillion-dollar programs in earplug and herbicide litigation, confirm that global settlements can work at scale.

For insurers and their insureds, the most reliable path to a lasting settlement starts with careful exposure analysis based on the litigation record, including trial verdicts. Going into mediation with that analysis makes it easier to reach a deal. Once a deal is reached, investing in experienced administration, establishing clear and reasonable documentation requirements, and including built-in dispute processes also creates predictability. This, in turn, increases the likelihood that claimants will opt in.

Key Takeaways for Insurers

As discussed herein, major class action and mass tort litigation presents numerous complex challenges for insurers. However, in approaching these claims, there are few key points that claims adjusters should always keep at the forefront:

Understand and respect regulatory timeframes, even when confronted with sprawling, multi-party litigation. Regulatory requirements, such as those governing claim acknowledgments, disclosures, and payment deadlines, apply equally to class actions and mass torts as they do to more routine claims. Failure to comply can result in the loss of valid defenses to coverage and create exposure to bad faith claims. Insurers should implement robust internal processes to track and meet all applicable deadlines, regardless of complexity or scale of the litigation.

Establish early, candid communication channels with the insured and ensure every material step is memorialized in the claim file. Open and transparent communication with the insured is essential, particularly in class action and mass tort litigation that may span years and involve multiple parties. Adjusters should set clear expectations from the outset, provide regular updates, and document all significant interactions. Comprehensive claim notes and well-organized files not only support effective claims management but also serve as critical evidence in the event of coverage disputes or regulatory review.

Engage experienced class-action or mass tort defense and coverage counsel promptly. Geographic proximity is less important than subject-matter expertise and national reach. The selection of counsel can have a significant impact on the outcome and cost of the litigation. National class action and mass tort specialists bring valuable experience and resources, especially when cases are consolidated in federal court or transferred through multidistrict litigation. Early engagement of the right counsel ensures that the defense strategy is aligned with the insurer's interests and that complex procedural and substantive issues are addressed effectively from the start.

Anticipate coverage conflicts between policy provisions, among insureds, and across layers, and address them before they escalate. Class actions and mass torts often involve multiple insureds, overlapping policies, and potential conflicts of interest. Proactively identifying and managing these conflicts, such as by appointing separate counsel where necessary or clarifying allocation of defense costs can prevent disputes from undermining the defense or leading to additional exposure. Early coordination with excess carriers and other stakeholders is also essential to ensure a unified approach.

Monitor the litigation's inflection points (e.g., motion to dismiss ruling, class certification or bellwether decision, summary judgment order) and recalibrate reserves and strategy accordingly. Key milestones in the litigation can dramatically alter the insured's potential exposure and, therefore, the settlement value of the case. Insurers should work closely with defense counsel to reassess exposure, update reserves, and adjust strategy as the case progresses through each phase. Timely and informed decision-making at these junctures can help control costs and position the insurer for a favorable resolution.

Approach settlement proactively, armed with precedent analysis, exposure modelling and a clear understanding of structural options acceptable to the court. Settlement in major class action and mass tort litigation requires careful planning and negotiation. Insurers should analyze prior settlements in similar cases, model potential exposure based on class size/number of claimants and damages, and understand the pros and cons of different settlement structures, such as claims-made versus common fund settlements. Early and strategic engagement in settlement discussions can help achieve resolutions that are fair, efficient, and likely to receive court approval.

Adhering to these best practices not only ensures compliance and effective risk management but also positions insurers to achieve optimal outcomes for both themselves and their insureds in the challenging environment of major class action and mass tort litigation.

