Understanding Warranty Risk: Why Warranties Belong In A Captive – Part 2

In Part 1, we explored what warranties are, how warranty claims work, and the relevant legal framework under the Uniform Commercial Code. Now that we understand the mechanics of warranties, we can examine why they are an attractive option for captive insurance programs.

Administrative Benefits of a Warranty Program

In a fronting program, the insured still pays a premium to an insurer. But it cedes most of the funds received to the insured's captive, which is then financially responsible for most claims. Third parties interacting with the program do so with a known and rated insurer. Insurers are paid handsomely for their services; the minimum fronting fee is $250,000. Fronting is mandatory for commercial auto and workers' compensation coverage due to both risks' administrative and legal complexities. Fronting also requires collateral, which is often the reason why a company does not form a captive program.

A warranty program does not need to file paperwork with a federal agency nor comply with the extensive regulatory framework of state-level workers' compensation law. The program must comply with the state-level UCC section 2 laws, but these are not administered by any regulatory agency. Additionally, buyers of the company's products do not need to see insurance papers to verify the validity of the warranty program. They instead rely on the contract terms and any additional documentation to understand the warranty program. Therefore, there is no need for a fronting carrier and, as a result, no collateral.

Additionally, the claims process is much simpler. No truck has hit a car or pedestrian; no employee has broken a limb; a store patron has not slipped in an aisle. A seller must instead repair or replace an item sold to the buyer. There is no need for a third-party claim administrator. The process can also be automated through an accounting program, significantly reducing costs.

The two largest expenses associated with liability captives are not present in a warranty captive, significantly reducing the minimum amount of premium required to make the captive a viable option.

To be recognized as an insurance company for federal income tax purposes, a captive must comply with the Harper test of which risk distribution is the most challenging element. Facts supporting the presence of this factor include third-party (non-parent) risk and sufficient "statistically independent risk exposures" – individual things covered by an insurance policy, such as individual trucks for commercial auto or each employee for workers' compensation. Each warranty is non-parent risk; each thing sold is a "statistically independent risk exposure." While an actuary's opinion should be the final opinion, both facts are strongly indicative of risk distribution for tax purposes.

Conclusion

Warranties represent a great opportunity for placement in a captive. Since a front and claim TPA isn't needed, the ongoing cost is greatly reduced, lowering the bar for companies wanting to form a program. The sponsoring company should have a wealth of historical information in its accounting records to base premiums on. The fact that a warranty represents third-party risk greatly increases the program's potential attractiveness. For any company with this exposure, a captive should be considered.

