Captive Insurance: When The IRS Comes Knocking (Podcast)

In the latest episode of "Tax Stuff You Should Know," hosts Bob Pluth and Gene Magidenko unpack the CFM Insurance decision, spotlighting the complexities of captive insurance arrangements and the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) scrutiny of them.

They underscore the importance of tax planning needing to correspond with economic and substantive reality, the audit risks, including those tied to refund claims, and the implications of the IRS' Dirty Dozen list. The discussion also stresses the importance of meticulous documentation and legal compliance, and notes that reliance on qualified professional advice can help mitigate penalties.

Takeaways

Captive insurance companies must operate as bona fide insurance providers.

The IRS continues to flag certain planning strategies as high risk.

Taxpayers must maintain thorough documentation and comply with legal requirements.

Courts focus on the substance of a transaction or structure rather than its form.

Good-faith reliance on competent tax advice may mitigate penalties.

Arrangements that promise outsized tax benefits warrant skepticism.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.