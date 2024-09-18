Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 35: RWI Claims: Everything You Want To Know (Podcast)

In a first for the podcast, Bryan and Gena are joined by special guest co-host Christine Kim, Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw, for a discussion with Phil Casper, Principal at Euclid Transactional, on RWI claims.
Topics discussed include:
- How Phil's prior work as an underwriter helped prepare him for his current role in managing Euclid's claims
- Background on Euclid's claims team and how they are able to provide superior client service
- Why claims are the crux of the RWI product
- Phil's "least favorite" type of claim
- The interplay between RWI premiums and claims paid, especially in the current rate environment
- Whether claim trends are impacting RWI underwriting
- Why buyers should continue to use RWI considering the amount of claims that have been paid
- Phil's favorite podcast other than "Into the Breach"
