Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 35: RWI Claims: Everything You Want To Know (Podcast)

In a first for the podcast, Bryan and Gena are joined by special guest co-host Christine Kim, Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw, for a discussion with Phil Casper, Principal at Euclid Transactional, on RWI claims.

Topics discussed include:

How Phil's prior work as an underwriter helped prepare him for his current role in managing Euclid's claims

Background on Euclid's claims team and how they are able to provide superior client service

Why claims are the crux of the RWI product

Phil's "least favorite" type of claim

The interplay between RWI premiums and claims paid, especially in the current rate environment

Whether claim trends are impacting RWI underwriting

Why buyers should continue to use RWI considering the amount of claims that have been paid

Phil's favorite podcast other than "Into the Breach"

