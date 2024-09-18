ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 35: RWI Claims: Everything You Want To Know (Podcast)

In a first for the podcast, Bryan and Gena are joined by special guest co-host Christine Kim, Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw, for a discussion with Phil Casper, Principal at Euclid Transactional, on RWI claims.

Topics discussed include:

  • How Phil's prior work as an underwriter helped prepare him for his current role in managing Euclid's claims
  • Background on Euclid's claims team and how they are able to provide superior client service
  • Why claims are the crux of the RWI product
  • Phil's "least favorite" type of claim
  • The interplay between RWI premiums and claims paid, especially in the current rate environment
  • Whether claim trends are impacting RWI underwriting
  • Why buyers should continue to use RWI considering the amount of claims that have been paid
  • Phil's favorite podcast other than "Into the Breach"

