A Professional Milestone In Texas: The Investiture Of Hon. Alfredo R. Pérez

The investiture of Hon. Judge Alfredo R. Pérez as a
bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of Texas took place on
October 17, 2024, in a stately courtroom that was filled to the
brim. The ceremony was personal and touched on many facets of Judge
Pérez's life, including his long career at Weil, his
family, and his most recent journey as a newly appointed bankruptcy
judge. As a restructuring and turnaround professional,
I'm active in several of his cases and enjoy his knowledge,
demeanor, and style.
