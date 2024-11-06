ARTICLE
6 November 2024

A Professional Milestone In Texas: The Investiture Of Hon. Alfredo R. Pérez

The investiture of Hon. Judge Alfredo R. Pérez as a bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of Texas took place on October 17, 2024, in a stately courtroom that was filled to the brim.
United States Texas Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
The investiture of Hon. Judge Alfredo R. Pérez as a bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of Texas took place on October 17, 2024, in a stately courtroom that was filled to the brim. The ceremony was personal and touched on many facets of Judge Pérez's life, including his long career at Weil, his family, and his most recent journey as a newly appointed bankruptcy judge. As a restructuring and turnaround professional, I'm active in several of his cases and enjoy his knowledge, demeanor, and style.

