Broad Street Brief: Wellness Village To Open This Month

CITY HALL

Mayor Parker Marks Opening of Riverview Wellness Village

This week, Mayor Cherelle Parker unveiled the new Riverview Wellness Village in Northeast Philadelphia, a key part of her administration's strategy to address open-air drug markets and improve quality of life in Kensington. The facility will initially accommodate 120 patients when it opens later this month.

Mayor Parker Delivers Inaugural "State of the City" Address

Just before the end of 2024, Mayor Parker delivered her inaugural "State of the City" address at Temple University, highlighting her administration's significant progress in reducing crime and improving public cleanliness during her first year in office.

Around Town

Public Safety Director Reflects on a Year of Progress, Future Challenges

It has been a year since Adam Geer was tapped to head the newly created Office of Public Safety, established to consolidate the City's public safety functions and improve cross-departmental cooperation. Under his leadership, the Office has seen a significant decline in homicides and shootings, largely attributed to initiatives such as the expansion of the Group Violence Intervention program and the launch of a youth-focused initiative. Challenges for the upcoming year include sustaining reduced violence rates, addressing the open-air drug market in Kensington, and improving the accountability and impact measurement of grant-funded antiviolence programs.

PPD Launches Youth Diversion Program for Low-Level Offenses

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) will now divert minors accused of first-time, low-level offenses to a new program geared toward addressing root causes of behavior without involving the juvenile justice system. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel hopes this initiative will reduce trauma and provide necessary support to youth.

Kensington Harm-Reduction Efforts Face New Restrictions

Kensington harm-reduction programs face new restrictions, including funding cuts and zoning limitations. While advocates argue such restrictions will worsen the opioid crisis and harm the community, City officials claim these measures are necessary to address neighborhood concerns and improve public order.

Is Philly's New Affordable Housing Pilot a Model for Future Projects?

The Parker apartment complex, which opened in October 2024, offers a mix of market-rate and affordable units through a unique city-developer agreement. Mayor Cherelle Parker may consider similar projects in her upcoming housing plan, aiming to build and repair 30,000 housing units in the remainder of her first term.

Free Library's Book Bike Program Brings Reading to Communities

The Free Library of Philadelphia's Book Bike program brings books and library resources directly to community events with the goal of making the library more approachable and accessible, offering on-the-spot book checkouts and library card sign-ups.

