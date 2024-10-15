Broad Street Brief: City Wellness Facility To Open This Fall

CITY HALL

City Council Approves New Special Committee, Calls on State to Regulate Rental Software

During Thursday's meeting, City Council voted to create a new Special Committee on Enhancing Efficiency & Transparency in Municipal Services and call on the state to ban the use of rental software that utilizes "anti-competitive" algorithms. Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (District 7) also introduced a resolution to authorize the Special Committee on Kensington to investigate the effectiveness of current and past substance abuse disorder diversion programs.

Riverview Wellness Village Set to Open This Fall

This fall, the Parker Administration plans to open the Riverview Wellness Village, a City-funded drug treatment facility on State Road. The facility will initially serve 120 patients as part of a larger strategy to expand treatment for substance use disorder in Philadelphia.

Year-Round School Pilot an Early Success

Mayor Parker's year-round school pilot program, which offers expanded access to free before- and aftercare for 2,555 students at 25 schools, appears to be an early success. The program is a key step toward closing the opportunity gap.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several public hearings throughout the legislative calendar year. Watch here.

The Streets & Services Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding proposed application process improvements for disability parking spaces, a ban on stopping bike lanes, and other parking-related ordinances.

The Housing, Neighborhood Development & The Homeless Committee will meet on Wednesday, October 16 at 2 p.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding proposed regulations of "anti-competitive" rental practices.

Around Town

Jefferson Health CEO, Clergy Members Weigh in on Sixers Arena

While Jefferson Health is officially neutral on the proposed Center City Sixers arena, CEO Dr. Joseph Cacchione voiced support for any development that enhances the safety and vibrancy of Market East, including the arena or alternative plans for revitalization. Meanwhile, members of POWER Interfaith — a coalition of local clergy and faith leaders — are urging the City Council to address outstanding concerns regarding the arena before granting approval, emphasizing the potential displacement of local residents and the lack of community involvement in discussions.

City Reports Lowest Monthly Homicide Total in Nearly a Decade

Philadelphia recorded just 10 homicides in September, the lowest monthly total in nearly a decade, reflecting a significant decline in violence across the city compared to previous years.

EPA Announces Largest Refinery Clean Air Act Fine to Date

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $4.2 million settlement with Philadelphia Energy Solutions over the 2019 Girard Point refinery explosion, marking the largest fine ever issued under the Clean Air Act for a refinery.

PhilaPort Announces 15-Year Growth Plan

The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority (PhilaPort) unveiled a comprehensive 15-year growth plan aimed at enhancing cargo capacity and infrastructure, projected to create nearly 9,000 direct jobs and generate $170 million in annual tax revenues by 2040.

CHOP Ranked One of Nation's Top Children's Hospitals

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is once again ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation's Best Children's Hospitals, earning recognition for excellence in the fields of pediatric orthopedics, pediatric cancer, and pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

Election Update

The Key Swing County in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Bucks County, the last remaining purple area in Philadelphia's suburban collar counties, will be crucial for determining the outcome of the presidential race, with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump working to sway its politically moderate voters.

Suburban Spotlight

Gov. Murphy Gives Sixers Owner Tour of Camden Waterfront

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave Sixers co-owner David Adelman a private tour of Camden's waterfront site, where state officials hope to lure the team with up to $800 million in subsidies for a new arena and development.

