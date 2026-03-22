Planning For The Future: Workforce, Risk Transfer, And Legal Guardrails (Video)

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in United States
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Reinhart Shareholder Michael Gentry and Andrew Bird of Mosaic Financial Partners recently shared strategies employers can use to retain top talent while managing legal and financial risk. During the session, they explored how workforce incentives, risk management and legal compliance intersect, including practical approaches to at-will agreements, bonus and commission plan design, employee leave considerations and the evolving use of artificial intelligence in the workplace. The discussion also addressed financial planning strategies such as split-dollar insurance arrangements, nonqualified deferred bonus plans and key-person coverage.
Click the video above to view the presentation, and click here if you would like to review the slides shared during the session.
Topics Discussed
- Minimizing employment-related risk through tools such as at-will agreements and thoughtful bonus and commission plan design
- Evolving legal considerations surrounding employee leaves of absence and the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace
- The role of confidentiality and nonsolicitation agreements when noncompetes may not be enforceable or sufficient
- Financial planning strategies, including split-dollar insurance arrangements, nonqualified deferred bonus plans and key-person coverage
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