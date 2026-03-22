Planning For The Future: Workforce, Risk Transfer, And Legal Guardrails (Video)

Reinhart Shareholder Michael Gentry and Andrew Bird of Mosaic Financial Partners recently shared strategies employers can use to retain top talent while managing legal and financial risk.

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren is a full-service, business-oriented law firm with offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha and Wausau, Wisconsin; Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; and Phoenix, Arizona. With nearly 200 lawyers, the firm serves clients throughout the United States and internationally with a combination of legal advice, industry understanding and superior client service.

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Reinhart Shareholder Michael Gentry and Andrew Bird of Mosaic Financial Partners recently shared strategies employers can use to retain top talent while managing legal and financial risk. During the session, they explored how workforce incentives, risk management and legal compliance intersect, including practical approaches to at-will agreements, bonus and commission plan design, employee leave considerations and the evolving use of artificial intelligence in the workplace. The discussion also addressed financial planning strategies such as split-dollar insurance arrangements, nonqualified deferred bonus plans and key-person coverage.

Click the video above to view the presentation, and click here if you would like to review the slides shared during the session.

Topics Discussed

Minimizing employment-related risk through tools such as at-will agreements and thoughtful bonus and commission plan design

Evolving legal considerations surrounding employee leaves of absence and the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace

The role of confidentiality and nonsolicitation agreements when noncompetes may not be enforceable or sufficient

Financial planning strategies, including split-dollar insurance arrangements, nonqualified deferred bonus plans and key-person coverage

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