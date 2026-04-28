BGCA Author Series Brings Creativity And Empowerment To Boston Club Kids

Foley & Lardner’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 North American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys and business professionals who create unforgettable experiences for youth at local Clubs.

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Foley & Lardner’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 North American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys and business professionals who create unforgettable experiences for youth at local Clubs.

One of these programs, launched in 2023, is our BGCA Author Series, which invites celebrated children’s authors to local Clubs across the country where they lead interactive readings and discussions. Last year, in celebration of the four-year anniversary of our partnership, we organized a three-city Midwest tour in July featuring a wonderful author from Mexico, and in October welcomed back to Chicago rower and bestselling author Arshay Cooper, our sixth and seventh installments, respectively, of this unique program.

Most recently on Friday, April 17, Foley’s Boston office hosted the celebrated author and artist Harmonia Rosales at the national historic landmark King’s Chapel to discuss her critically acclaimed book Chronicles of Ori. Since the genesis of her career, Rosales’s main artistic concern has focused on Black female empowerment in Western culture, depicting and honoring the African diaspora.

The event kicked off with a tour of Rosales’ permanent 14-foot bronze sculpture Unbound, unveiled last fall, and a warm welcome from King’s Chapel Reverend Joy Fallon. Former Boston Public Library Board of Trustees chair Dr. Priscilla Douglas conducted an engaging, deep discussion with Rosales about the themes and images of her book. Then Boston Boys & Girls Club kid Juju interviewed Rosales, a former club kid herself, and fielded questions from an audience that included fellow Club kids and local artists. The event concluded with each Club kid receiving their own copy of Chronicles of Ori and having the opportunity for Rosales to sign their book.

This was the eighth installment of our BGCA Author series that has featured seven authors across nine cities in the United States and Mexico (and showings of the recordings in many more).

This (inter)national initiative is a great way to engage with our local Clubs, provide age-appropriate books to Club kids, and support youth development.

Foley & Lardner’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 Noth American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys and business professionals who create unforgettable experiences for youth at local Clubs.

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