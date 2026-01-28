How Marketing Departments Should Adjust Their Strategy To Remain Relevant In An AI World

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

Recent data shows that Google's click volume has dropped significantly, signalling a fundamental shift in how audiences find information online. Traditional search-driven marketing is no longer enough. In an AI-powered world, the challenge for professional services firms is clear: how do we become the answer when clients turn to intelligent systems instead of search engines?

Clients aren't just switching tools, they're changing how they look for answers. Instead of typing in long, keyword-heavy phrases, they now ask direct, conversational questions and expect fast, clear responses. This shift means firms must write the way clients think –practically, specific, and rooted in real problems. As conversational queries become the norm, firms that align their messaging with client intent will naturally rise in AI‑generated recommendations.

The first step is recognising that AI tools don't just retrieve links – they synthesise and recommend. That means your firm's visibility depends on how well your content positions you as the authoritative solution. Rewriting your website copy is critical. Instead of providing generic service descriptions, craft content that directly answers client questions in plain, precise language. AI thrives on clarity and relevance; the more your copy mirrors the queries clients ask, the more likely your firm is to surface as the one with the trusted answer.

Partnership marketing also becomes more important. In a fragmented digital landscape, firms that collaborate with complementary partners (e.g. other professional service providers, industry associations, technology platforms) extend their reach and credibility. AI systems weigh authority signals heavily, and partnerships amplify those signals by associating your brand with established networks.

It's essential to know how AI decides what information is most useful. These systems look for clear signs you know your subject and can be trusted. You can show this by sharing practical examples, case studies, and insights that prove your expertise. It also helps make your website easier for AI tools to understand by using simple structures, such as clear FAQs and well-organised metadata.

Looking ahead, marketing teams must treat AI not as a channel but as an ecosystem. As models continue to learn from user behaviour, firms that continuously refine their content, refresh their language expertise, and monitor emerging AI platforms will gain a sustainable advantage. Firms that adapt early won't just meet clients where they are, they'll shape the conversations AI systems have about the accounting and law industries.

In short, the decline in Google clicks is not a crisis but an opportunity. Marketing departments that embrace partnership strategies, rewrite their copy to provide direct answers, and align with AI's criteria for authority will not only remain relevant – they will become indispensable in the next era of client engagement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.