13 December 2024

Georgia AG Launches Bid For Governor; Arkansas And Iowa AGs Hire New Staff

Republican Georgia AG Chris Carr has launched his campaign for governor in advance of the 2026 election. Brian Kemp, Georgia's current governor, is term-limited.
  • Arkansas AG Tim Griffin announced that Jeff Chandler, a former prosecutor and public defender, has been hired to serve as Deputy Attorney General leading the Special Prosecutions Division.
  • Iowa AG Brenna Bird has appointed Zach Hoffman as Chief of Staff. He previously served as the Political Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.
  Use our AG Buzz tag to see other news in AG-land.

