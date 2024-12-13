Georgia AG Launches Bid For Governor; Arkansas And Iowa AGs Hire New Staff

- Republican Georgia AG Chris Carr has launched his campaign for governor in advance of the 2026 election. Brian Kemp, Georgia's current governor, is term-limited.
- Arkansas AG Tim Griffin announced that Jeff Chandler, a former prosecutor and public defender, has been hired to serve as Deputy Attorney General leading the Special Prosecutions Division.
- Iowa AG Brenna Bird has appointed Zach Hoffman as Chief of Staff. He previously served as the Political Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.
