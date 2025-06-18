ARTICLE
18 June 2025

Restaurant Spotlight: Navigating Consumer Concerns

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
In 2025, the restaurant industry is expected to face significant challenges due to macroeconomic, trade, and immigration uncertainties.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Corinne Lim
+2 Authors

In 2025, the restaurant industry is expected to face significant challenges due to macroeconomic, trade, and immigration uncertainties. Consumer sentiment is declining, leading to cautious spending patterns that impact restaurant traffic. Rising food and labor costs exacerbate these challenges, with minimum wage hikes and potential worker shortages on the horizon.

Restaurants are advised to focus on delivering value through unique dining experiences, optimizing labor management, and implementing cost-control measures. Leveraging digital platforms and loyalty programs for customer engagement and retention is also recommended to navigate these turbulent times.

1638632.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of Lauren Herder
Lauren Herder
Photo of Corinne Lim
Corinne Lim
Photo of Sara Bakacs
Sara Bakacs
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More