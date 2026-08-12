New York Medicaid Revalidation And Provider Services Portal Modernization

New York has kicked off a two-year overhaul of Medicaid provider oversight after winning Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approval on Aug. 4, 2026.[1] This initiative aims to strengthen program integrity, improve accuracy, modernize administrative processes and help prevent fraud, waste and abuse.

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New York has kicked off a two-year overhaul of Medicaid provider oversight after winning Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approval on Aug. 4, 2026.1 This initiative aims to strengthen program integrity, improve accuracy, modernize administrative processes and help prevent fraud, waste and abuse.2

One of the most significant updates is an accelerated provider revalidation initiative. CMS directed all states to revalidate Medicaid-enrolled providers over the next two years. New York will implement this initiative in phases. All providers will be required to have a National Provider Identifier (NPI), and revalidation cycles will be based on risk tier.3 The State Medicaid Director, Amir Bassiri, emphasized that these updates to the revalidation process “will not impact the vast majority of those who are currently enrolled in New York State,” with less than 10% of providers experiencing changes.4

Phase 1 notifications began in July 2026 for high-risk providers, including durable medical equipment suppliers, licensed home care services agencies and providers that have not revalidated since the COVID-19 public-health emergency. Subsequent waves will reach newly designated high-risk categories in winter 2026 and all remaining moderate- and limited-risk providers by June 2028. Phase 3, slated for early 2027, will focus on atypical providers that are still enrolled without a National Provider Identifier before the Department transitions to ongoing risk-tiered cycles.5

In line with Governor Hochul’s broader EXPRESS NY initiative6, the DOH launched a new Provider Services Portal, a centralized online platform that replaces the outdated paper-based enrollment and revalidation process.7 Going forward, Medicaid providers will be required to use the Provider Services Portal to complete all enrollment and revalidation activities. To prepare for the phased revalidation, providers should:

Audit enrollment records now to confirm legal name, address and specialty codes match NPI data.

Create a Provider Services Portal account and enable multi-factor authentication before the first revalidation notice issues.

Compile ownership and managing-employee disclosures; incomplete ownership data is a common reason for CMS rejection.

Train staff on the portal’s electronic signature and document-upload requirements to avoid processing delays.



Failure to comply with these new updates and requirements could affect Medicaid enrollment status.

Footnotes

1. New York State Department of Health announces improvements to Medicaid provider revalidation process and new digital portal to ensure integrity and accuracy of the state’s Medicaid program. (n.d.-f). https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2026/2026-08-04_revalidation_process.htm

2. New York State Department of Health announces improvements to Medicaid provider revalidation process and new digital portal to ensure integrity and accuracy of the state’s Medicaid program. (n.d.-f). https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2026/2026-08-04_revalidation_process.htm

3. New York State Department of Health announces improvements to Medicaid provider revalidation process and new digital portal to ensure integrity and accuracy of the state’s Medicaid program. (n.d.-f). https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2026/2026-08-04_revalidation_process.htm

4. New York State Department of Health announces improvements to Medicaid provider revalidation process and new digital portal to ensure integrity and accuracy of the state’s Medicaid program. (n.d.-f). https://www.health.ny.gov/press/releases/2026/2026-08-04_revalidation_process.htm

5. NYS medicaid provider revalidation. (n.d.-g). https://health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/integrity/provider_revalidation.htm

6. Governor Hochul Press Release, “EXPRESS NY Initiative” (Feb. 13, 2026), https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-express-ny-new-statewide-effort-streamline-regulations-and-improve

7. PSP - provider services portal - landing page. NY Medicaid. (n.d.). https://www.emedny.org/PSP/#psm=step1

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