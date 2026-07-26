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26 July 2026

Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: The No Surprises Act's Independent Dispute Resolution Process & 2026 Updates (Podcast)

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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The No Surprises Act of 2021 aimed to shield patients from unexpected medical bills, but has the federal independent dispute resolution process it created lived up to its promise? This episode examines the challenges that have emerged, the new federal rule issued in June 2024, and the enforcement litigation landscape that continues to evolve.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Megan Beaver,Alex Lucas, and Jason T. Mayer

Host Megan Beaver talks to Alex Lucas and Jason Mayer about the No Surprises Act, a 2021 law designed to protect patients from unexpected medical bills, the federal independent dispute resolution process it created, the challenges that have plagued that process, and the new federal rule issued on June 4, 2026. The episode also covers the growing wave of enforcement litigation and what’s on the horizon for IDR.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

  • Alex Lucas is a partner in Crowell & Moring's Chicago office and a member of the firm's Health Care Group. She is regarded as a leading national authority on the No Surprises Act and its implications for managed care organizations. Alex advises clients on a wide range of NSA compliance issues, oversees administration of the NSA's independent dispute resolution process for multiple organizations, and aids in internal and regulatory audits to ensure NSA compliance.
  • Jason Mayer is a partner in Crowell & Moring's Chicago office and a member of the firm's Health Care Group. Jason is nationally recognized for his work on complex litigation and regulatory disputes within the healthcare industry, representing managed care organizations and commercial clients in high-stakes matters.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring’s health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities’ in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Megan Beaver
Megan Beaver
Photo of Alex Lucas
Alex Lucas
Photo of Jason T. Mayer
Jason T. Mayer
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