Concierge Medicine And Medical Aesthetics: The Private Equity Playbook For A US$590 Billion Opportunity

Key Takeaways

Cash-pay economics create a structural advantage : Concierge medicine, aesthetic dermatology and medispas operate outside traditional insurance reimbursement systems, delivering predictable and stable revenue insulated from payor pressure and reimbursement risk.

: Concierge medicine, aesthetic dermatology and medispas operate outside traditional insurance reimbursement systems, delivering predictable and stable revenue insulated from payor pressure and reimbursement risk. Recurring revenue, strong margins and a fragmented market are ideal for the roll-up playbook : Concierge models generate recurring revenue and have high retention rates. Since the market remains highly fragmented, with independent practices lacking the operational sophistication to scale, sponsors who centralize shared services, expand service lines and build multi-site platforms can unlock substantial value while preserving the premium patient experience.

: Concierge models generate recurring revenue and have high retention rates. Since the market remains highly fragmented, with independent practices lacking the operational sophistication to scale, sponsors who centralize shared services, expand service lines and build multi-site platforms can unlock substantial value while preserving the premium patient experience. Regulatory complexity rewards sponsors who engage experienced healthcare counsel early: Treating CPOM, licensure and scope-of-practice requirements as structural design elements, rather than compliance afterthoughts, leads to faster closes, cleaner structures and better-protected exit multiples.

Concierge medicine, aesthetic dermatology and medispas occupy a unique position where healthcare meets consumer brands.1 Patients pay out of pocket for personalized care, cosmetic enhancement and premium experiences, which insulates the revenue of these practices from traditional reimbursement cycles. Medical aesthetics has demonstrated sustainability and resilience through the varying economic cycles, with long-term prospects poised for continued double-digit growth.2

For private equity firms, the investment appeal lies in pricing power, strong consumer demand and fragmentation across providers. Unlike traditional medical practices, concierge and aesthetic businesses operate closer to consumer brands, with factors such as marketing, customer experience and reputation driving growth. Private equity investment in plastic surgery and related cosmetic practices has grown dramatically over the last five years. One peer reviewed study found that “between 2000 and 2023, PE backed acquisitions in plastic surgery grew by 4,300% in practice volume and 7,630% in capital investment.”3 Industry brokers note that many physicians are underserved in transactions, creating an opening for sponsors to professionalize operations and unlock value.4 Experienced healthcare counsel are uniquely positioned to help sponsors capture this opportunity at every stage of the deal life cycle.

Key Factors Attracting PE Investment

Several structural characteristics of concierge and aesthetic businesses make them especially attractive to sponsors, combining defensible cash-pay revenue with meaningful runway for consolidation and platform growth:

Cash-pay economics: Membership fees and elective services produce predictable cash flows and pricing power that support defensive and offensive growth.

Consolidation opportunity: Highly fragmented local clinics enable synergistic acquisitions with operational standardization, brand building and cross-location efficiencies.

Device and service innovation: Advancements in injectables, energy-based devices and skincare catalyze new revenue streams and repeat visits.

Exit dynamics: Robust consumer demand and scalable multi-site platforms enable premium exit multiples relative to reimbursement-dependent specialties.

Why Regulatory Complexity Rewards Sophisticated Sponsors

Concierge medicine platforms operate at the intersection of corporate law, healthcare regulation and investor expectations. State CPOM prohibitions, licensure requirements and scope-of-practice rules vary significantly across jurisdictions and are not obstacles to be circumvented.5 Rather, they are the structural parameters within which compliant, durable platforms are built. Sponsors who engage experienced healthcare counsel early design around these requirements from the start, avoiding the costly restructuring and regulatory exposure that can surface at exit.

Here’s How to Win – And How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Can Help

What separates successful platforms from those that stall is execution. Specifically, how deals are structured to unlock operational control, navigate state-by-state regulations and build compliant infrastructure.

1. Structuring Operational Efficiencies While Referencing Decision Making

How to Win: Centralize revenue cycle management, scheduling, procurement negotiations and supply chain to drive margin expansion. Implement shared services across HR, IT, compliance and billing to create economies of scale. Preserving physician clinical autonomy while centralizing operations is the structural unlock – in most CPOM states, this separation is both a legal requirement and a platform differentiator.

Centralize revenue cycle management, scheduling, procurement negotiations and supply chain to drive margin expansion. Implement shared services across HR, IT, compliance and billing to create economies of scale. Preserving physician clinical autonomy while centralizing operations is the structural unlock – in most CPOM states, this separation is both a legal requirement and a platform differentiator. How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Helps: Structuring MSO agreements gives you control over non-clinical functions (e.g., facilities, equipment, staffing, billing, marketing, technology) while keeping clinical decisions with physicians. The competitive edge comes from drafting governance provisions that clearly delineate authority and design compensation models that align physician incentives with platform growth.

2. Rapid Multi-State Expansion

How to Win: Scale across state lines to build regional or national brands. Navigating 50+ CPOM regimes, licensure requirements and advertising restrictions separates sponsors who scale efficiently from those who stall.

Scale across state lines to build regional or national brands. Navigating 50+ CPOM regimes, licensure requirements and advertising restrictions separates sponsors who scale efficiently from those who stall. How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Helps: Conducting state-by-state regulatory mapping before capital is deployed and the customization of MSO templates for state-specific nuances, identifying permissive jurisdictions where expansion can move quickly versus restrictive ones requiring lengthy processes and careful additional structuring.

3. Service Line Expansion and Labor Cost Optimization

How to Win : Expand into high-margin services like advanced injectables, laser treatments, body contouring and IV therapy. Where permissible, optimize labor costs by deploying nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs). The execution edge is that state scope-of-practice rules vary significantly on which providers can perform which procedures. Platforms that map this precisely deploy lower-cost NPs and PAs where permissible and capture the margin advantage.

: Expand into high-margin services like advanced injectables, laser treatments, body contouring and IV therapy. Where permissible, optimize labor costs by deploying nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs). The execution edge is that state scope-of-practice rules vary significantly on which providers can perform which procedures. Platforms that map this precisely deploy lower-cost NPs and PAs where permissible and capture the margin advantage. How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Helps: Mapping scope-of-practice rules across the platform footprint to identify exactly where lower-cost NPs and PAs can perform high-margin procedures and where physicians are required. This analysis, often unavailable to competitors without sophisticated healthcare counsel, directly enables faster service expansion.

4. GLP-1s, Peptides, and DTC Prescribing: The New Revenue Layer

How to Win: GLP-1 agonists and peptide therapies have emerged as significant revenue drivers within concierge and aesthetics platforms, fueled by compounded semaglutide, tirzepatide and related therapies distributed through direct-to-consumer telehealth channels. Recent regulatory developments have materially narrowed those pathways: the FDA has resolved the shortage designations that enabled large-scale compounding, and its April 2026 policy memorandum and May 2026 proposed rule have tightened or eliminated 503A and 503B compounding exemptions 6 for GLP-1s, 7 leaving only constrained patient-specific options that are not viable at scale. Peptide therapies carry a parallel but distinct exposure: FDA restrictions on 503A bulk drug substances listings for commonly used peptides create a compounding wind-down obligation independent of GLP-1 remediation. 8 Sponsors with existing GLP-1 exposure must now reappraise their position by pivoting to branded product access models and reconfiguring telehealth infrastructure around compliant prescribing pathways to protect cost structures and margin profiles as the regulatory landscape settles.

GLP-1 agonists and peptide therapies have emerged as significant revenue drivers within concierge and aesthetics platforms, fueled by compounded semaglutide, tirzepatide and related therapies distributed through direct-to-consumer telehealth channels. Recent regulatory developments have materially narrowed those pathways: the FDA has resolved the shortage designations that enabled large-scale compounding, and its April 2026 policy memorandum and May 2026 proposed rule have tightened or eliminated 503A and 503B compounding exemptions for GLP-1s, leaving only constrained patient-specific options that are not viable at scale. Peptide therapies carry a parallel but distinct exposure: FDA restrictions on 503A bulk drug substances listings for commonly used peptides create a compounding wind-down obligation independent of GLP-1 remediation. Sponsors with existing GLP-1 exposure must now reappraise their position by pivoting to branded product access models and reconfiguring telehealth infrastructure around compliant prescribing pathways to protect cost structures and margin profiles as the regulatory landscape settles. How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Helps: Advising on residual 503A compounding compliance, telehealth prescribing supervision requirements, DTC advertising standards and state-specific telehealth prescribing rules that govern multi-state platform operations.9 Experienced healthcare counsel maps the full range of strategic options – from orderly wind-down of compounded programs to reconfiguration around compliant prescribing channels – calibrated to protect the platform’s value ahead of final rulemaking. Sponsors who resolve the legal architecture now will retain value through this transition rather than absorbing it as a value discount at exit.

5. Exit-Ready Infrastructure: Protect the Multiple

How to Win: Build platforms that command premium valuations from strategic buyers or larger sponsors. Buyers heavily discount for regulatory exposure with messy MSO structures, licensure gaps and HIPAA vulnerabilities. Creating clean infrastructure can command a premium on deals.

Build platforms that command premium valuations from strategic buyers or larger sponsors. Buyers heavily discount for regulatory exposure with messy MSO structures, licensure gaps and HIPAA vulnerabilities. Creating clean infrastructure can command a premium on deals. How Experienced Healthcare Counsel Helps: Structuring management rollover equity and physician equity stakes that demonstrate alignment through exit. Experienced healthcare counselcan remediate compliance gaps and document buyer-side value creation initiatives, as well as negotiate reps, warranties and indemnities that protect exit proceeds from post-close regulatory exposure (CPOM enforcement, licensure violations, HIPAA breaches). Platforms with clean compliance infrastructure close faster and retain more value.

Outlook

Consumer willingness to invest in wellness and appearance continues to rise, and innovation expands the service frontier. With disciplined structuring and operational excellence, concierge medicine, aesthetic dermatology and medispas can offer sponsors durable growth and attractive exits. The window to build category-defining platforms is open; sponsors who move with speed, compliance rigor and the right advisors will capture the premium multiples this sector commands.

The authors wish to thank summer associate Jamal Mtshali for his contributions to this OnPoint.

Footnotes

1. By 2028, the beauty and personal care sector is projected to reach US$590 billion, underscoring the sustained M&A interest (see DelMorgan & Co., The Business of Beauty: Why the Cosmetics Industry Is a Hotbed for M&A).

2. See Medical Aesthetics Is Attracting Investors | BCG.

3. See Ravi Dhawan et al., Increasing Private Equity Investments in Plastic Surgery Practices in the United States: Analysis of Trends and Consolidation, Aesthet Surg J. 2025 June 16.

4. See Why the Next Wave in Aesthetics Is All About Strategic Partnerships | Aesthetic Brokers.

5. See Dechert OnPoint, Healthcare Investments Flash Alert (Part I): Latest Developments for Investors on U.S. Corporate Practice of Medicine.

6. See FDA Clarifies Policies for Compounders as National GLP-1 Supply Begins to Stabilize | U.S. Food & Drug Administration (Apr. 1, 2026).

7. See List of Bulk Drug Substances for Which There Is a Clinical Need Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act | 91 Fed. Reg. 23431 (May 1, 2026).

8. See Bulk Drug Substances Used in Compounding Under Section 503A of the FD&C Act | U.S. Food & Drug Administration (updated May 14, 2026).