Career Opportunity – Food Packaging And Cosmetics Regulatory Scientist

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), are seeking a regulatory scientist with expertise in food packaging and cosmetics to join our growing team of regulatory consultants, scientists, and policy experts. This position will be a part-time position directed from our Washington, D.C. office, with the option to work a hybrid or fully remote schedule.

Overview of Requirements

Applicants should be experienced in all aspects of human health and environmental hazard and risk assessment to support regulatory requirements under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), and related U.S. federal and state regulations. Experience with the regulatory requirements of the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), Canada's Food and Drugs Act, European Framework Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, and Commission Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 (Plastics Implementing Measure) is desirable. A background with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and the European Union's Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)) may also be beneficial. Applicants must have an advanced degree in Toxicology, Chemistry, Biology, Public Health, or related scientific discipline and must have at least 7 – 10 years of experience with a regulated entity, consultancy, or regulatory agency.

Key Functions

Preparation and submission of food contact notifications (FCN) with the ability to consult and develop the required elements for submission: Chemistry elements, including migration testing recommendations and migration modeling; Toxicology, including supporting development of dietary exposures and estimated dietary intakes; and Environmental, including supporting development of environmental assessment.

Preparation and submission of Letter of No Objection (LONO) requests for food packaging materials to Health Canada by guiding clients through the submission process: Compile product identity and usage information; Assist in developing migration and extraction data; and Review and summarize pertinent toxicological data.

MoCRA Ability to consult and follow developments, including assisting with facility registration, product listing, safety substantiation, and determining if exemptions apply.

Provide expertise in supporting aspects of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA): Assist in recall procedures and provide guidance to clients; Assist in coordination of audits with third-party auditor; and Assist in providing general guidance on most aspects of FSMA.

Unified Human Foods Program Track regulatory changes and provide updates on critical actions.

Interact with clients and team members to develop and implement strategies to meet the clients' regulatory objectives.

Manage assigned projects to ensure timely completion, including coordination with team members.

Coordinate with team members for placement and monitoring of required studies when needed to support client registration and amendment applications.

Assist with global regulatory risk assessments and related strategy issues.

Desired Qualifications

Advanced degree in Toxicology, Chemistry, Biology, Public Health, or a related science;

Minimum 7 – 10 years of experience in the field of food packaging and/or cosmetics regulatory science;

Experience submitting notifications for food contact materials to authorities, such as FCNs, LONOs, or notifications to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA);

Familiarity with the Unified Human Foods Program with ability to track regulatory changes and provide updates on critical actions;

Experienced in communication to regulatory agencies in support of registration and notification efforts;

Experienced with U.S. industrial chemical control laws;

Self-directed with strong project management skills;

Strong written and verbal communication skills;

Strong interpersonal skills; and

Comfortable in collaborative/matrix environment.

All telecommuters will be required to adhere to B&C's Telecommuter Policy.

Compensation commensurate with experience.

Location: Washington, D.C., with telework options available.

Our Firm

B&C is a Washington, D.C., law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. Acta, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting arm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. We help companies that make and use chemicals and products with chemical components commercialize their innovations, maintain compliance, and achieve competitive advantage as they market their products throughout the world. See much more at our websites: www.lawbc.com and www.actagroup.com.

Our People

We hire professionals who are passionate about what we do and how we serve our clients. We understand that to be the best, we must hire the best and remove all obstacles to success. Our philosophy is to offer competitive salary and benefits to ensure you need only worry about the important work for our clients.

B&C is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome and encourage applicants from members of historically underrepresented communities. All aspects of employment, including the decision to hire, promote, discipline, or discharge, will be based on merit, competence, performance, and business needs. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy, genetic information, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law.

To Apply

Your submission must include a resume and cover letter with:

An explanation relating your experience with the job requirements; and An illustration of your own competencies and abilities relative to the requirements of this role.

