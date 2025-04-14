ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Why Health Care Privacy Is A Mess — And Why It Isn't Likely To Get Better Soon

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

Kirk J. Nahra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Since the early 2000s, health care privacy has mainly meant the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This has always been a little misleading.

The HIPAA statute focused on health insurance portability and standard electronic transactions, with privacy mainly an undefined afterthought. It was clear at the time that the HIPAA privacy rule crafted by the Department of Health and Human Services was of important but limited applicability. It applied to specific entities, those involved in portability and standard transactions, for certain information in certain situations. It was never intended as an overall health information privacy law.

Originally published by IAPP on 20 March 2025.

Authors
Kirk J. Nahra
