Ohio Board Of Pharmacy Prescribes New Rules For Ohio Pharmacies

An important reminder to Ohio-based Pharmacies and Pharmacists: As of May 1, 2025, new Rules and Regulations are in effect in Ohio related to Staffing. These new Rules come in response to concerns by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy related to staffing issues and other concerns over pharmacists' workload, burnout and also concerns related to delay in patients receiving their medications.

Well-Intended Rules Still Require Strict Compliance

While the intention behind these Rules are certainly well-intended, it is critical that Ohio Pharmacies and Pharmacists take the steps necessary to familiarize themselves with these new obligations. This is to ensure there are no violations of these new requirements that leads to disciplinary action with the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Formalize and Update Policies and Procedures on Staffing

Among the requirements contained in these new Rules are requirements to establish a process by which pharmacy personnel can ask for help when needed and also raise concerns about staffing issues or limitations. These types of requirements should be put into writing and adopted as formal policies and procedures (P&Ps) or standard operating procedures (SOPs). All pharmacy personnel should be trained on new policies and procedures and required to review and acknowledge an understanding of new requirements and updated P&Ps or SOPs.

Being Proactive is Critical

When dealing with any Board of Pharmacy, it is critical to be proactive and not reactive, especially when changes are involved. With these new changes now in effect but only for a relatively short period of time, since May 1, 2025, now is the time be proactive and make sure that you and your pharmacy are in compliance. This will help to avoid disciplinary action by your Board of Pharmacy. Whether in Ohio or any other state, being proactive is the best medicine to prevent issues.

Starting May 1, Ohio's pharmacies will be under new rules designed to halt understaffing at those drugstores, and to relieve stress on pharmacy workers and on patients awaiting medications. www.statenews.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.