1 July 2025

BioNTech Announces Transaction To Acquire CureVac

On June 12, 2025, BioNTech SE ("BioNTech") announced its entry into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all shares of CureVac N.V. ("CureVac"), with an implied aggregate equity value for CureVac of approximately $1.25 billion. The acquisition "aims to strengthen the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of [BioNTech's] investigational mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy" and "marks the next milestone in the execution of its oncology strategy which focuses on two pan-tumor programs, mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy candidates, and BNT327, a PD-L1xVEGF-A bispecific antibody candidate." The transaction is expected to close in 2025 pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

