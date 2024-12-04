Growing A Pure-Play Med Spa, With Alyssa Rapp And Logan Pitts (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

Med spas are rapidly becoming the front door to healthcare, and Empower Aesthetics has put out the welcome mat.

Partnering with financial sponsor Shore Capital, Empower's platform of medical spas are located in Texas and Tennessee and building in the Midwest and upstate New York. With host Geoff Cockrell, Empower's CEO Alyssa Rapp and Shore's Logan Pitts share their insights on growing a med spa platform. She attributes Empower's success to a relentless focus on "pure-play med spa" that offers injectables, lasers, and body contouring. "We're sticking to our knitting and very clear on what we're doing," she says.

