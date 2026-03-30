OSHA Schedules ACCSH Meeting, Announces New Member Appointments

On March 12, 2026, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced new appointments to the Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health (ACCSH) and confirmed that the committee will hold a virtual public meeting on March 31 and April 1, 2026. For construction employers, the meeting may offer an early look at OSHA's approach to respiratory protection and fit-testing proposals that could affect compliance obligations in the industry.

Meeting Agenda Highlights

According to OSHA, the upcoming meeting agenda will include discussions about several proposed rule changes stemming from recent deregulatory efforts pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14192, "Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation." Among other items, briefing topics include proposed changes involving medical evaluation requirements in respiratory protection, specific chemical rules, and amendments to the Rapid REDON Fit-Testing Protocol. OSHA also notes that additional agenda information and updates will be posted to the ACCSH website ahead of the meeting.

ACCSH Appointments

The Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act (Construction Safety Act or CSA) requires the Secretary of Labor to consult with ACCSH in formulating CSA standards and policy matters. In July 2025, OSHA issued a final rule that reduced the size of ACCSH from 15 members to nine. According to OSHA's recent notice, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer appointed the nine members on February 6, 2026.

The committee is composed of three employer representatives, three employee representatives, and three public representatives selected for their professional and technical competence and experience in construction safety and health.

Takeaways

For construction employers, the notice is a reminder that ACCSH continues to serve as a public forum for discussion of OSHA construction-related policy and rulemaking. Although ACCSH does not issue standards itself, its meetings can provide insight into OSHA's priorities and where the agency may be headed next in the construction safety and health space.

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