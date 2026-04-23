Announcing A New Chapter: The GovCon Employment Exchange

We are excited to share an important update with our readers. The Affirmative Action Law Advisor is evolving — and with that evolution comes a new name: the GovCon Employment Exchange.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

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We are excited to share an important update with our readers. The Affirmative Action Law Advisor is evolving — and with that evolution comes a new name: the GovCon Employment Exchange.

First and foremost, thank you. Your continued readership and engagement have made this blog a trusted resource for developments in affirmative action and OFCCP compliance. We appreciate the opportunity to keep you informed and connected in a rapidly changing legal landscape.

As part of this transition, all current subscribers will be automatically subscribed to the GovCon Employment Exchange, so you won’t miss a beat.

This change coincides with the launch of Jackson Lewis P.C.’s new Government Contracts and Compliance Practice Group, reflecting a broader commitment to serving federal contractors and subcontractors. While we will continue to provide in-depth coverage of affirmative action programs (AAPs) and OFCCP-related developments, the blog’s scope will expand to address the full spectrum of workplace law issues impacting the government contracting community.

In short, you can expect the same trusted insights — now with a wider lens.

We look forward to continuing this journey with you under our new name.

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