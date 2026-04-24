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24 April 2026

LaborSpeak: Updates From The EEOC And DOL (Video)

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In a recent webinar, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas and Department of Labor Solicitor Jonathan Berry outlined enforcement priorities that signal meaningful shifts for employers, including increased scrutiny of DEI initiatives, data use in employment decisions, workplace training practices, and immigration compliance.
United States Employment and HR
Lauren Helen Leyden and Ilana Roberts
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In a recent webinar, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas and Department of Labor Solicitor Jonathan Berry outlined enforcement priorities that signal meaningful shifts for employers, including increased scrutiny of DEI initiatives, data use in employment decisions, workplace training practices, and immigration compliance.&nbsp;

Learn more about the key insights from the webinar and what the EEOC’s and DOL’s stated priorities may mean for employers in the months ahead. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Lauren Helen Leyden
Lauren Helen Leyden
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Ilana Roberts
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