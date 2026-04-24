LaborSpeak: Updates From The EEOC And DOL (Video)

In a recent webinar, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas and Department of Labor Solicitor Jonathan Berry outlined enforcement priorities that signal meaningful shifts for employers, including increased scrutiny of DEI initiatives, data use in employment decisions, workplace training practices, and immigration compliance.

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In a recent webinar, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas and Department of Labor Solicitor Jonathan Berry outlined enforcement priorities that signal meaningful shifts for employers, including increased scrutiny of DEI initiatives, data use in employment decisions, workplace training practices, and immigration compliance.



Learn more about the key insights from the webinar and what the EEOC’s and DOL’s stated priorities may mean for employers in the months ahead.

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