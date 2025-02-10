ARTICLE
10 February 2025

This Week From The Hill (February 2 – February 8, 2025)

GG
Groom Law Group

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Michael Kreps,Diana McDonald,Kevin Walsh
+2 Authors
On Friday, President Trump issued an executive order to require that agencies identify at least 10 existing rules to repeal whenever promulgating a new regulation. The intent of the order is to reduce the overall cost of federal regulations, directing that "the total incremental cost of all new regulations...be significantly below zero." President Trump issued a similar order during his first administration, and in practice, the order was difficult to apply in the context of highly regulated industries like health and retirement. The executive order itself does not yet appear to be on the White House website, but a fact sheet provides information.

Authors
Michael Kreps
Diana McDonald
Ryan Temme
Kevin Walsh
Brigen Winters
