18 December 2024

New Jersey AG Appoints New Division Of Law Director; Rhode Island AG Adds New Staff

New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin announced that Michael C. Walters has been appointed Acting Director of the Division of Law, which is responsible for providing legal advice to executive branch agencies
  • Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha announced the hiring of 14 new attorneys in various offices throughout the Civil and Criminal Divisions.
  • Use our AG Buzz tag to see other news in AG-land.

