Multistate Coalition Of AGs Supports Federal Price Gouging Ban

On October 30, 2024, sixteen (16) Attorneys General wrote to House and Senate Republican and Democrat leadership in support of Congress taking action to establish a federal penalty for price gouging during times of economic crisis. Despite varying types of anti-price gouging laws in 40 states, the AGs note that the national scope of product supply chains requires a federal-state partnership to adequately protect consumers and small business from price hikes, hoarding and supply restrictions that can result from profiteering. The letter seeks to distinguish its support for temporary, targeted price gouging prohibitions from price caps or ceilings of the past that were not narrowly targeted and harmed businesses responding to market conditions to maintain profit margins. The type of federal prohibition the group supports would be directed toward excess profit making in times of crisis, as states across the nation experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and after global oil and gas market disruptions.

The letter notes that states have "successfully held up-chain distributors and manufacturers accountable for the harm they caused both to consumers and small businesses," but that "without a national prohibition in place, states face resource challenges and additional litigation uncertainty when pursuing upstream, out-of-state producers and sellers" and "those gaps incentivize businesses to push price gouging activity up the supply chain in order to complicate price gouging enforcement by individual states." A federal price gouging ban would assist in eliminating such incentive, according to the AGs.

In short, the AGs believe that a federal price gouging prohibition that complements current state prohibitions would "allow federal enforcement agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission, to identify and restrain unjustified and irrational price increases throughout the entire supply chain, unconstrained by the complications of State-by-State enforcement".



The letter was signed by the attorneys general of New York, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

