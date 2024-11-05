State AGs Urge Congress To Enact A Federal Price Gouging Law

This week, fifteen state Attorneys General wrote to Congressional leaders, urging them to enact a federal law that prohibits price gouging.

Although most states already prohibit price gouging, the AGs argued that a federal law is necessary because "individual states face heightened challenges when protecting consumers from price gouging when so many product supply chains are nationwide." They explained that, "A federal price gouging prohibition would provide critical partnership to state enforcement and protect consumers and small businesses alike."

The coalition of AGs, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, includes the AGs from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

