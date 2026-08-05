ARTICLE
5 August 2026

DoW Hits Pause On Cyber Certifications: What Companies Need To Know Now

SM
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Contributor

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP logo
Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Defense has announced an immediate suspension of CMMC Phase II requirements, originally scheduled for November 2026, and launched a 60-day review of the entire cybersecurity certification program. Companies now face uncertainty about the future of the framework designed to strengthen data security protections for sensitive information under defense contracts, while Phase I self-assessment requirements remain in effect.
United States Government, Public Sector
Sidney Howe* and Townsend Bourne
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The stated goal of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program is to strengthen suppliers’ data security. To do this, the CMMC program creates a framework for them to show they adequately protect sensitive information under Department of War contracts. See our posts in our sister blog here and here for additional background. The framework requires implementation of cybersecurity controls at various levels (Levels 1-3) depending on the sensitivity of information, and to undergo related assessments and provide affirmations regarding compliance.

On July 13, 2026, the DoW dropped a major announcement regarding the CMMC program, stating the immediate suspension of CMMC Phase II requirements. These were originally scheduled to be effective November 10, 2026. It also suspended all pending and future CMMC implementation milestones across DoW solicitations/contracts.The department also announced it will perform a 60-day review of the program and published a Request for Information (“RFI”) seeking feedback from companies. All responses to the RFI are due by 12pm ET on Friday, August 14, 2026. Responses will be accepted via electronic means only to: whs.mc-alex.ad.mbx.eosd-psb-branch-mailbox@mail.mil and leanne.m.condren.civ@mail.mil.

The suspension currently impacts only Phase II, which incorporates the Level 2 third-party assessment requirement in applicable solicitations/contracts as a condition of award. The suspension has no effect on CMMC Phase I, which has been in effect since November 10, 2025. Phase I incorporates Level 1 and Level 2 self-assessment requirements in applicable solicitations/contracts as a condition of award.

Putting It Into Practice: This is a major announcement that very likely means that CMMC as we know it will be changing. Companies should continue to treat contractual requirements (including CMMC self assessment) and baseline cybersecurity obligations as fully in force. It is also worth considering a submission in response to the RFI. Sheppard is closely following the CMMC suspension and related developments and will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Sidney Howe*
Sidney Howe*
Photo of Townsend Bourne
Townsend Bourne
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More