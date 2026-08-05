A New Playbook For Fraud Enforcement: Ohio’s First-of-Its-Kind DOJ Partnership Reshapes Fraud Enforcement

Key Takeaways:

Ohio’s new agreement with the DOJ will increase fraud detection by giving federal investigators direct access to corporate registration data.

Businesses in government-funded programs should expect greater scrutiny as agencies share data and coordinate investigations.

Companies can reduce risk by strengthening compliance programs, internal controls and corporate governance documentation.

The Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the State of Ohio recently announced a data-sharing and coordination agreement designed to detect and prosecute fraud across federally and state taxpayer-funded programs. This collaboration provides a mechanism to share state corporate registration data directly with federal law enforcement to modernize fraud detection in Ohio and provide a blueprint for similar agreements nationwide. For Ohio-based companies, this development signals potentially heightened enforcement risk that can be mitigated through effective compliance programs.

A New Data-Sharing Framework for Fraud Enforcement

On June 4, 2026, Ohio became the first state to enter into a data-sharing agreement with the DOJ’s newly created National Fraud Enforcement Division. Under a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) between the Ohio Secretary of State’s office and the DOJ, federal investigators will receive immediate access to Ohio’s corporate registration records. The MOU helps define how state and federal authorities can work from the same information base to reduce uncertainty in cases where overlapping interests may otherwise complicate enforcement decisions. Going forward, the formation of a business entity will trigger investigators to cross-check the information against state and federal databases to identify potential fraud indicators such as the use of shell companies, suspicious ownership networks and shared addresses. Public reporting and recent criminal and civil enforcement actions suggest that federal agencies will also use artificial intelligence and other data analytics tools to generate investigative leads related to corporate registration data and federal claims submitted by those corporations. The data analytics coordination includes information sharing between the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Ohio state officials through the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center in order to more effectively identify Medicaid fraud.

The agreement is further intended to reduce competing enforcement interests and promote collaboration between multiple federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, including through the cross-designation of attorneys from Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Auditor’s Office as special federal prosecutors in the DOJ Fraud Division’s Health Care Strike Forces.

Closing Gaps in Public Program Fraud Enforcement

The announcement of the partnership coincided with fraud charges against nine defendants involving more than $42 million in alleged schemes. Ohio officials cited specific data showing that Franklin County had approximately three times the expected level of spending in certain public programs compared to other similar sized counties. State and federal officials stated that such schemes were enabled, in part, through bad actors capitalizing on fragmented agency systems and disconnected data sources, enabling continued abuse of publicly funded programs and misuse of taxpayer resources. The partnership was intended to reduce vulnerabilities, strengthen program integrity, protect public resources and restore public trust in the responsible administration of public programs. The DOJ has invited other states to establish partnerships with the Fraud Division focused on data sharing and coordinated enforcement.

Compliance Implications for Ohio Businesses

For Ohio businesses, particularly those in healthcare, government contracting and consumer-facing industries, compliance risk lies not only in the increased availability of data to the agencies, but also in the creation of a more unified enforcement process. Companies participating in Medicare, Medicaid, Small Business Administration programs or other state or federal initiatives should anticipate that their business formation records, ownership information and program participation will be collectively analyzed. To mitigate risk, businesses should proactively assess corporate structures, compliance programs and internal controls to identify potential vulnerabilities and reinforce program integrity. In particular, corporations with complex corporate structures should ensure their arrangements are well-documented so reviewing officials can readily observe that both the corporate structures and the federal claims that they generate are compliant and defensible. Going forward, organizations should ensure that compliance training reflects emerging enforcement priorities and that response protocols are in place for regulatory inquiries. Consulting your Dinsmore attorney may help your organization evaluate potential exposure and address risk before issues arise.