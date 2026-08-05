Space Infrastructure: An Emerging Asset Class

Space related assets are becoming investable for infrastructure investors, but not uniformly and not on conventional terms.

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Space related assets are becoming investable for infrastructure investors, but not uniformly and not on conventional terms.

For experienced infrastructure investors, the immediate opportunity lies less in broad exposure to the space economy but more in assets with infrastructure-like cash flows: ground stations, mission control assets, data-processing facilities and selected dual-use platforms (supported by credible government or enterprise counterparties).

Traditional infrastructure investors need to be conscious of:

rapidly advancing technology – including refresh risk in the context of investment horizons;

regulatory due diligence – which may include spectrum, orbital rights, export controls, sovereign risks and foreign ownership constraints; and

revenue bankability – prioritising counterparty quality, procurement durability and risk allocation over market or sector-level growth projections.

While the broader debate for scaling the space economy through private capital has focused on venture capital and public-private partnerships, infrastructure investors need a narrower lens. The relevant question is not whether the space economy will grow, but which assets can support long-duration, contract-backed, financeable cash flows.

Ultimately, investment discipline remains familiar: isolate the cashflow asset, test the counterparty quality, price the regulatory and technology risk, and avoid mistaking sector growth for investability.

The investment challenge

Traditional infrastructure models face structural pressure from the space sector's capital intensity, regulatory complexity, evolving technology cycles and the systemic risk of orbital congestion, none of which map neatly onto conventional infrastructure frameworks.

Not all parts of the space sector have infrastructure-like characteristics. Questions which arise include what assets can support durable, financeable cash flows? Which risks can be allocated or priced? Where should conventional infrastructure capital draw the line between strategic exposure and bankable investment?

Recently, falling launch costs, expanding satellite fleets, enhanced technology benefits for terrestrial users, and rising defence/sovereign demand are moving certain space assets into the orbit of infrastructure investors.

Space infrastructure in context

What is being built?

Space infrastructure, including space-based systems and supporting ground segments, is increasingly recognised as an integral part of economic infrastructure. Four broad asset types define the near-term pipeline:

Communication satellites and mega-constellations — large-scale satellite communications for broadband, emerging satellite-to-mobile (direct-to-device) connectivity, and navigation capacity.

— large-scale satellite communications for broadband, emerging satellite-to-mobile (direct-to-device) connectivity, and navigation capacity. Earth observation satellites and geospatial intelligence — commercial earth observation now represents more than half of all demand for earth observation satellites. Convergence of observation data with AI-enabled analytics is fuelling strategically significant defence, government and intelligence applications, as well as commercial applications / opportunities.

— commercial earth observation now represents more than half of all demand for earth observation satellites. Convergence of observation data with AI-enabled analytics is fuelling strategically significant defence, government and intelligence applications, as well as commercial applications / opportunities. Launch infrastructure and spaceports — large satellite constellations require regular launch and replacement cycles, driving commercial launch demand. 23 countries are pursuing national launcher projects and 11 are developing spaceports (though launcher supply constraints represent a market bottle neck).

— large satellite constellations require regular launch and replacement cycles, driving commercial launch demand. 23 countries are pursuing national launcher projects and 11 are developing spaceports (though launcher supply constraints represent a market bottle neck). In-orbit services — an emerging economy of in-orbit servicing, connectivity relay, debris removal and resource extraction. Expected to be viable at scale initially through public R&D, with private infrastructure models developing over time.

Scale and momentum

The global space economy is projected to approach or exceed US$1 trillion by the early 2030s (PwC, Expanding Frontiers).

Government spending remains the largest single source of funding while private investment has hit an all-time high, concentrated in satellite manufacturing, heavy launch and defence-aligned platforms. However, sub-sector granularity is often absent from headline projections, with private capital shifting toward dual-use, defence-aligned infrastructure and geospatial intelligence applications, backing proven players with visible revenue and effective procurement pipelines (KPMG, The New High Ground).



Ownership trends

Space infrastructure was, for most of its history, an exclusively public enterprise. Commercial operators now dominate low earth orbit and geostationary orbits, while government missions retain a stronger presence in medium-earth and elliptical orbits.

Commercial ownership is highly concentrated, with, the United States accounting for the vast majority of operational satellites in orbit, followed by China and then the United Kingdom and France.

First-mover advantages are structural: orbital slot occupation is free of charge and, once secured, operators tend to retain slots indefinitely. The ‘first come, first served’ and ‘brought into use’ elements of the orbital slot regime are criticised as harmful to actors that lack technological capabilities or the capital to deploy within required timeframes (disproportionately affecting lower-income countries and smaller commercial entrants). The result is an orbital environment in which strategic and commercial advantage sits with a small number of states and well-capitalised operators.

At the investor base, private equity has become increasingly active, principally in earth observation, launch and manufacturing. Over the last decade, the private space market has moved from a broad, hype-driven consumer narrative to a more disciplined, milestone-based investment cycle. Capital now concentrates in fewer, larger rounds behind operators with execution credibility, visible revenue and links to procurement pipelines. Three shifts matter:

Venture capital consolidation into fewer but higher-confidence ventures with clearer government or defence linkages.

The increasing role of government procurement, sovereign funds and corporate balance sheets in bridging long-lead hardware development.

A resurgence of large national investors as critical backers of capital-intensive infrastructure.

More recent investment has favoured applications businesses that combine AI, geospatial intelligence and defence analytics.

The role of infrastructure investors

Infrastructure investors are now starting to play a meaningful role in the space sector. However, for experienced infrastructure investors with a track-record in 'core-plus' investments in passive infrastructure assets, it would be a mistake to assume that space-sector opportunities are a straightforward extension of investment playbooks for terrestrial and submarine digital infrastructure (towers, fibre, submarine cables or data centres).

Entry points

The space assets that most closely resemble conventional infrastructure are ground stations, data-processing facilities, launch support infrastructure and mission control assets. Ground stations currently offer the clearest fit – they provide the terrestrial interface between orbital systems and ground-based networks and resemble assets that major digital infrastructure investors already know.

The 2024 EQT/Eutelsat transaction, under which EQT agreed to acquire an 80% stake in a carved-out portfolio of Eutelsat's ground station assets, would have been an example of such a deal (however, this transaction was cancelled in January 2026 due to a failure to satisfy the relevant CPs, including obtaining French governmental approval). The proposed structure was similar to the established digital infrastructure model of separating tower assets from MNOs: Eutelsat would have retained the satellite network, spectrum and service contracts, while the ground-station infrastructure would become a separable asset capable of being owned, financed and operated on a conventional infrastructure basis.

Structural obstacles

Several features of the space sector create friction for conventional infrastructure investment:

The sector remains capital-intensive with high start-up costs and elevated exposure to revenue volatility, especially during early operational phases.

Dual-use and defence-aligned infrastructure, which reinforces public investment trends, deepens the national security overlay on ownership structures and introduces foreign ownership restrictions, technology transfer controls and government approval requirements, which significantly constrain how assets are held, transferred and financed.

Technological change, with satellite generations being measured in years rather than decades. There is a known asset obsolescence risk that can be incompatible with the long hold structures typical of conventional infrastructure projects.

Although the space sector is now more diverse, it is also more concentrated. As noted, a small number of actors and economies dominate space launch activity, orbit occupancy and capital funding. There have also been growing signs of sector consolidation amidst the proliferation of new space companies and analysts expect this trend to continue. This has implications for competition as the space sector becomes more digitised, the scalability of intangible digital assets makes "winner-takes-most" scenarios more probable, and the high economic and regulatory barriers of certain space industry segments increase the risks of entrenchment.

Traditional infrastructure models need adaption

Traditional ownership and funding models can work for space infrastructure, but only with adaptation. Four structural features deserve particular attention.

(a) The capital structure challenge

Space is one of the most capital- and R&D-intensive sectors in the global economy. OECD analysis indicates that the manufacture of air and spacecraft and related machinery carries higher R&D intensity than comparator sectors (Space Economy Investment Trends: OECD Insights For Attracting High-Quality Funding). These characteristics sit uneasily with conventional infrastructure capital, which typically seeks long-duration revenue visibility and predictable operating cost profiles. Public procurement revenues dominate space manufacturing and launch, making many opportunities resemble defence programmes more than conventional infrastructure assets.

Early-phase operators face demand uncertainty, pricing pressure from rapid technology change and dependence on a small number of government or anchor customers. Again, investors should be testing asset-level bankability rather than relying on sector-level growth forecasts.



(b) Regulatory complexity as a structural constraint

The global regulatory framework governing space activities is multi-layered, fragmented and, in several key jurisdictions, not yet calibrated to the pace of development. Actors face a layered set of national licensing regimes, insurance requirements, export control obligations, and a spectrum of coordination procedures administered by the International Telecommunication Union, all of which operate simultaneously and with imperfect coordination.

For satellite operators, regulatory complexity is not a peripheral risk, it is a structural constraint. Foreign ownership thresholds and the dual-use character of commercially significant assets shape deal design from the outset. Several jurisdictions are streamlining licensing for small satellites, but that improvement has not yet produced the settled, predictable regulatory environment that long-term infrastructure investors expect. Current geopolitical instability, including as manifested in tariff policy and potential export restrictions, add a level of uncertainty not easily solved through traditional risk allocation and pricing mechanisms.

(c) Technological evolution

Technological change presents asset obsolescence risk that can be incompatible with the long hold structures typical of conventional infrastructure projects. Among the conditions that successful PPP/PFIs tend to share is that the technology required must not change rapidly or significantly during the duration of the PPP/PFI contract, typically 20 to 30 years – whereas the space sector is defined by significant technological evolution.

Low earth orbit constellations deployed today on 15-year asset lives face genuine obsolescence risk from successive generations with superior performance and cost profiles. Ground infrastructure must also remain interoperable with orbital assets the design parameters of which continue to shift.



(d) Long-Term asset risk and orbital sustainability

Orbital congestion and space debris represent growing negative externalities that can materially affect asset insurability, operational continuity and residual value. The OECD has identified space debris accumulation as a leading sustainability concern, noting low compliance rates with recommended orbit-clearance practices. This is particularly so in orbits above 650 kilometres, where debris has the longest persistence times.

As further investment drives growth in the orbital population, the costs of this congestion are increasingly externalised onto the broader sector, creating a collective action problem with no current multilateral enforcement mechanism, and no direct analogue in terrestrial infrastructure (i.e. that the operational environment around the asset itself degrades in ways that cannot be hedged through conventional insurance or contractual risk allocation). There are early steps toward commercial management of this externality, but the economics of debris removal at scale remain unresolved.

Traditional PPP models too rigid

Where public-private partnership (PPP) structures are used, governments often act as anchor counterparties by providing procurement commitments, usage guarantees or development funding. Such support can create the revenue security which infrastructure investors require.

The European Space Agency's collaboration with Airbus Defence & Space and Eutelsat on the Eutelsat Quantum communications satellite provides one example: ESA funded development and Airbus handled manufacturing and delivery. Even so, space infrastructure projects impose constraints that conventional project finance and PPP practitioners must address directly.

PPPs have been successful in military satellite communications and earth observation, where government is a durable anchor counterparty and service output specifications are relatively stable. However, to address obsolescence and other space specific concerns, a growing number of space agencies are also pursuing "service buys" instead of PPPs. In other words, purchasing services from private operators without specifying the underlying infrastructure, a model that transfers operational and technological risk to the private sector, and one which has expanded from satellite communications into commercial lunar payload services, commercial meteorological data and orbital debris removal. For infrastructure investors, this form of commitment can offer a clearer revenue model than traditional opportunities, provided that the government commitment is secure.

Export credit agency (ECA) participation reinforces the point. Where satellite manufacturing assets carry dual-use characteristics and strategic government alignment, investors engage on terms that often resemble sovereign-backed infrastructure finance more than conventional project finance. France, Germany, the United Kingdom and China, among others, have all supported space-sector transactions through ECAs.

Investment in active space assets

For those infrastructure investors with a mandate to invest in the operator layer / active assets, space can open up a new (and complex) asset class, provided that revenue models, network economics and technology risk are sufficiently visible. Key factors and considerations include:

Investment horizon. Technology cycles, not 25-year concession models, should drive investment horizons. Planning for active asset management and technology refresh should be a core part of any investment thesis.

Technology cycles, not 25-year concession models, should drive investment horizons. Planning for active asset management and technology refresh should be a core part of any investment thesis. Counterparty quality over projected market size. Focus on counterparty quality: anchor customers, revenue visibility, and whether government procurement commitment is backing the cash flows.

Focus on counterparty quality: anchor customers, revenue visibility, and whether government procurement commitment is backing the cash flows. Defence and dual-use alignment. Assets with a credible government or defence customer base offer the revenue stability most analogous to conventional regulated infrastructure. The national security overlay creates complexity, but also durability.

Assets with a credible government or defence customer base offer the revenue stability most analogous to conventional regulated infrastructure. The national security overlay creates complexity, but also durability. Spectrum and orbital rights as core assets . The ability to secure and maintain spectrum and orbital slot rights is as commercially significant as the physical asset base itself. These rights need to be treated with the same rigour as land title, planning consent or network licences in terrestrial infrastructure transactions.

. The ability to secure and maintain spectrum and orbital slot rights is as commercially significant as the physical asset base itself. These rights need to be treated with the same rigour as land title, planning consent or network licences in terrestrial infrastructure transactions. Consolidation and concentration risk. As the space sector becomes more digitised, the scalability of intangible digital assets makes winner-takes-most scenarios more probable, and the continuously high economic and regulatory barriers of certain space industry segments increase the risks of entrenchment.

Final thoughts

With space infrastructure, the investment task remains the same as for any infrastructure transaction: separate market opportunity from investable opportunity and test the revenue structure, counterparty quality, regulatory control and risk allocation at the asset level.

Space infrastructure will not conform neatly to the conventional infrastructure playbook. Investors who adapt that playbook with discipline, rather than stretching it beyond recognition, will be best placed to participate in what is becoming a significant but demanding asset class.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.