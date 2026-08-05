Education Secretary McMahon's "National Call To Action" To University Presidents And Governing Boards: What Institutions Need To Know

Key Takeaways:

On August 3, 2026, Education Secretary Linda McMahon issued an open letter to all university presidents and governing board members asking institutions to publicly describe their commitments to “rigorous teaching, pathbreaking research, and national service” before the end of 2026.

The letter poses seven broad questions covering admissions transparency, free speech, intellectual pluralism, affordability, academic rigor, research security, and national service and asks institutions to post responses prominently on their websites.

Unlike the administration’s failed “compact” proposal last year, the letter does not include new legal or regulatory mandates, does not threaten consequences for noncompliance, and does not condition federal funding on participation.

Although institutions are not legally required to respond, the letter arrives amid an ongoing environment of federal funding freezes, grant rule changes, and heightened oversight of higher education, and institutions should carefully evaluate whether and how to engage.

On August 3, 2026, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon issued an open letter to all university presidents and governing board members titled “A National Call to Action to University Presidents and Governing Boards.” The letter asks every postsecondary institution in the country to publicly describe its commitments to “rigorous teaching, pathbreaking research, and national service” before the end of 2026 and to post those statements prominently on institutional websites. Notably, the letter does not include any new legal or regulatory mandates, does not threaten consequences for noncompliance, and does not condition federal funding on participation, a significant departure from the administration’s previous approach.

I. Background: The Failed Compact and the Current Federal Landscape

In October 2025, the Trump administration proposed a “compact” that offered participating institutions easier access to research funding in exchange for embracing the administration’s policy priorities. The compact called for, among other conditions, a cap on international enrollment, a tuition freeze, and consideration of “transforming or abolishing institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle and even spark violence against conservative ideas.” It envisioned stiff financial penalties, including reimbursement of “all monies advanced by the U.S. government during the year of any violation,” for any participating university that the Justice Department alone deemed out of compliance. The effort collapsed after the schools the White House handpicked for feedback largely criticized the proposal. Only one major institution—the University of Texas—was enthusiastic; others rejected it, beginning with MIT, which warned that the proposal would “restrict freedom of expression and our independence as an institution.”

Since then, the administration continued to exert pressure on colleges and universities through other channels. Several universities reached inpidual agreements with the administration after it threatened to pull their federal funding. The State Department began prioritizing visa requests for students at institutions applying the 15 percent cap on international undergraduate enrollment that the compact had envisioned.

II. The August 2026 Letter

Secretary McMahon’s new letter takes a markedly different approach. It references Yale’s Committee on Trust in Higher Education and a joint publication from the presidents of Vanderbilt and Washington University on the state of scholarship in the humanities and humanistic social sciences as evidence that university leaders can engage in “self-reflection and institutional renewal.” The letter encourages institutions to “seize this occasion to drive essential reforms.”

The letter poses seven broad questions and asks institutions to respond by describing both adopted and planned reforms:

Admissions Transparency. How will institutions ensure that admissions criteria are transparent and that decisions are based on “merit, achievement, and educational purpose?” Free Speech and Campus Discourse. How will institutions “protect the free exchange of ideas, wide-ranging debate, and open-minded campus discourse” and guarantee that protesters do not “harass students or disrupt classes, research, public lectures, and campus operations?” Intellectual Pluralism. How will institutions encourage “intellectual pluralism” across all academic units, including through faculty hiring and evaluation practices? How will schools “ensure the research enterprise is dedicated to advancing knowledge, deepening understanding, and serving the American people who fund it?” Affordability and Student Outcomes. How will institutions “contain costs, improve pricing transparency, and ensure that every academic program equips students to repay their loans?” Academic Rigor. How will institutions “incentivize rigor in the age of AI, combat grade inflation, and prioritize excellence in teaching and learning?” Research Security and Foreign Influence. How will institutions “protect academic programs from foreign influence and safeguard the integrity of the research enterprise?” National Service and American Interests. How will institutions “advance American security interests, deliver academic programs that meet urgent workforce needs, and contribute materially to the Nation’s prosperity?”

The difference in strategy is likely the result of the involvement of higher education representatives.

Barbara R. Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities (AAU), confirmed that AAU leadership was given the opportunity to “provide feedback to the administration” about the questionnaire over several weeks before its release. She said the AAU had “approached this opportunity in good faith” and communicated a four-word mantra to administration officials: “No carrots, no sticks.”

Jenna Storey of the American Enterprise Institute, who facilitated conversations between the AAU and the Department of Education, described the letter as an improved sequel to the compact—“more measured and constructive”—that allows universities to explain their unique approaches and does not impose policy changes.

Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education (ACE), characterized the letter as “a tentative handshake” between the administration and academic institutions, noting that it is “far less belligerent than the freezes on funding and the accusations of antisemitism and all of the things that really put higher education on the defensive.” He predicted a significant response, noting that “for many institutions, this is kind of a no-brainer—it's a fill-in-the-blanks kind of thing if they want to do it.”

III. Practical Considerations and Recommended Actions

While the letter does not carry the force of law or impose direct compliance obligations, colleges and universities may consider taking the following steps:

First, institutions should recognize that the letter creates no immediate legal requirement. It is not a regulation, guidance document, or condition of federal funding, and institutions are not legally required to respond. Still, the broader political context remains important: this administration has demonstrated a willingness to use funding freezes, grant rule changes, and other levers to pressure institutions that do not align with its priorities. The absence of explicit threats in this letter does not eliminate the broader regulatory environment in which it operates.

Second, institutions should conduct an internal inventory of existing public-facing policies and disclosures. Many of the topics raised—admissions criteria, free speech protections, affordability data, research security protocols—are areas where institutions may already have statements or policies that address the letter’s questions. Understanding what is already publicly available will help institutions evaluate whether a response adds value and identify any gaps.

Third, institutions should consider the reputational dimensions of both responding and not responding. The letter explicitly asks responses to be “posted prominently on institutional websites,” meaning any institutional statement will be subject to public scrutiny. At the same time, a decision not to respond may also attract attention if peer institutions participate.

Fourth, institutions should involve general counsel, government relations, and communications teams in evaluating whether and how to respond. Given the year-end deadline, there is time for deliberate internal discussion and engagement. Institutions should also consult with counsel regarding the intersection of any proposed response with ongoing federal investigations, funding disputes, or enforcement actions.

Fifth, institutions should monitor how peer institutions—particularly AAU member institutions—respond to the letter. The AAU’s advance engagement with the administration suggests that at least some leading research universities will issue responses, and the collective posture of the sector may shape the political dynamics going forward.

The legal and political landscape surrounding higher education continues to shift rapidly. We will continue to monitor developments and provide additional updates as the situation evolves. Please reach out to our team if we can help assess any potential impact to your institution.