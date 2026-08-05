Establishing The President’s Military Spouse Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes the President’s Military Spouse Commission to advise the President on policies affecting military spouses and families, develop recommendations addressing housing, employment, healthcare, education and deployment-related challenges, and provide recurring reports on military family quality-of-life issues.

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Establishes the President’s Military Spouse Commission to advise the President on policies affecting military spouses and families, develop recommendations addressing housing, employment, healthcare, education and deployment-related challenges, and provide recurring reports on military family quality-of-life issues. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Establishing the President’s Military Spouse Commission

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