Addressing Risks From WilmerHale (Trump EO Tracker)

Employees of the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP (WilmerHale) will have any active security clearances suspended. Also, all government contractors are required, to the extent required by law, to disclose any business they do with WilmerHale and whether that business is related to the subject of the government contract. Within 30 days of the date of the order, all agencies shall submit to the Director of OMB an assessment of contracts with WilmerHale or with entities that do business with WilmerHale (effective as of the date of the order) and any actions taken with respect to those contracts in accordance with the order.

Additionally, the heads of all agencies shall, to the extent permitted by law:

Take appropriate steps to terminate any contract for which WilmerHale has been hired to perform any service.

Provide guidance limiting official access to Federal 3Government buildings to employees of WilmerHale when such access would threaten the national security of or otherwise be inconsistent with the interests of the United States.

Provide guidance limiting Government employees acting in their official capacity from engaging with WilmerHale employees.

Refrain from hiring employees of WilmerHale.

Additional Documentation