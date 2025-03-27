Addressing Risks From Jenner & Block (Trump EO Tracker)

Employees of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP (Jenner) will have any active security clearances suspended. Also, all government contractors are required, to the extent required by law, to disclose any business they do with Jenner and whether that business is related to the subject of the government contract. Within 30 days of the date of the order, all agencies shall submit to the Director of OMB an assessment of contracts with Jenner or with entities that do business with Jenner (effective as of the date of the order) and any actions taken with respect to those contracts in accordance with the order.

Additionally, the heads of all agencies shall, to the extent permitted by law:

Take appropriate steps to terminate any contract for which Jenner has been hired to perform any service.

Provide guidance limiting official access to Federal Government buildings to employees of Jenner when such access would threaten the national security of or otherwise be inconsistent with the interests of the United States.

Provide guidance limiting Government employees acting in their official capacity from engaging with Jenner employees.

Refrain from hiring employees of Jenner.

