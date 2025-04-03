Fastest 5 Minutes: Executive Order – "Eliminating Waste And Saving Taxpayer Dollars By Consolidating Procurement" (Podcast)

This week's episode features a deep dive on the President's Executive Order, Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement, which directs the consolidation of certain types of "domestic federal procurement" under the General Services Administration in an effort to "eliminate waste and duplication." This episode is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

