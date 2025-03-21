ARTICLE
21 March 2025

Achieving Efficiency Through State And Local Preparedness (Trump EO Tracker)

Enables state and local governments to better understand, plan for, and address the needs of their citizens by reducing the complexity of federal preparedness and response policies. Also launches a National Resilience Strategy that articulates the priorities, means, and ways to advance the resilience of the nation.

