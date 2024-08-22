ARTICLE
22 August 2024

Crowell & Moring's Election 2024 Series Kick-off

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
To keep our clients informed about the proposed policies and announced platforms of the presidential candidates and the potential composition of the new Congress, Crowell is launching its Election 2024 series. The series will provide insight and analysis on what the election of Vice President Harris or former President Trump could mean for business, as well as explore what's at stake in key state and congressional races.

Sign up for our Election 2024 Series where we will guide you through the election and post-election period, providing:

  • Pre-Election Analysis: Weekly election updates in the form of webinars, podcasts, client alerts, and other events between now and the November 5 election.
  • Transition 2025 Analysis: Key updates during the post-election transition, between Election Day and Inauguration Day in 2025.
  • First 100 Days: Key insights during the first 100 days of the new administration.

The Crowell Government Affairs team, working in collaboration with the firm's practice and industry groups, and C&M International, will gather and share the latest intelligence and updates and help you plan for 2025. Our team is at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week and attended the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July.

We will keep you apprised of potential new or changing policies in 2025 as the result of the election, as well as potential new laws and regulations, including in areas such as AI, technology, antitrust, energy, environmental, financial services, government contracts, healthcare, life sciences, tax, trade, and transportation.

Join us for our webinars, podcasts, events, client alerts, and updates from the Crowell Election 2024 Series, Transition 2025 Series, and First 100 Days Series.

Please join us on September 5 for our recap of the RNC and DNC conventions and a map of the political and policy landscape for the 2024 election. Please click HERE to register for that event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

