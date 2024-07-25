ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Biden Is Out. Are Democrats In For Kamala Harris? (Podcast)

Bracewell

Contributor

In this ~ emergency ~ episode of The Lobby Shop, show co-hosts Josh Zive, Liam Donovan, Paul Nathanson and Caitlin Sickles discuss President Biden's unprecedented decision to leave the race just 105 days out...
United States Government, Public Sector
In this ~ emergency ~ episode of The Lobby Shop, show co-hosts Josh Zive, Liam Donovan, Paul Nathanson and Caitlin Sickles discuss President Biden's unprecedented decision to leave the race just 105 days out from the election. Biden has thrown his weight behind his VP, Kamala Harris, as his successor. Influential Democrats are showing enthusiasm for Harris at the top of the ticket, and the campaign cash is rolling in. But how long will the high last? The group discusses the challenges and opportunities that a Harris candidacy brings, and they speculate on who Harris might choose as a running mate. The co-hosts also cover how running against Harris is different than running against Biden for Team Trump and how the Republicans might reconsider their messaging in what is now a whole new race for the White House.

