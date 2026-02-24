Chambers Recognizes Pryor Cashman Partners In 2026 Global Rankings

- in United States
Pryor Cashman Partners Colleen Caden and Avram Morell have been ranked in Chambers and Partners' 2026 Global Guide in the “Immigration: Business (USA)” category for their exceptional client work and noteworthy industry feedback.
Additionally, the Pryor Cashman Immigration Group was ranked in “Immigration: Business (USA),” reflecting the strength and depth of the firm's immigration practice.
The Chambers Global Guide ranks top lawyers, law firms, and in-house counsel across more than 200 jurisdictions based on independent, in-depth research, providing trusted insights for informed legal decisions.
