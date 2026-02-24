ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Chambers Recognizes Pryor Cashman Partners In 2026 Global Rankings

Pryor Cashman Partners Colleen Caden and Avram Morell have been ranked in Chambers and Partners' 2026 Global Guide in the "Immigration: Business (USA)" category for their exceptional client work and noteworthy...
United States Immigration
Colleen L. Caden and Avram Morell
Pryor Cashman Partners Colleen Caden and Avram Morell have been ranked in Chambers and Partners' 2026 Global Guide in the “Immigration: Business (USA)” category for their exceptional client work and noteworthy industry feedback.

Additionally, the Pryor Cashman Immigration Group was ranked in “Immigration: Business (USA),” reflecting the strength and depth of the firm's immigration practice.

The Chambers Global Guide ranks top lawyers, law firms, and in-house counsel across more than 200 jurisdictions based on independent, in-depth research, providing trusted insights for informed legal decisions.

See the firm's complete rankings information using the links below.

Colleen L. Caden
Avram Morell
