Compliance Spotlight: I-9 & E-Verify Are Under The Microscope

More raids and audits are on the horizon, and HR leaders are already seeing the signs. The question isn't if you'll face scrutiny, but when.

It's no secret — I-9 and E-Verify enforcement is heating up.

The good news? A little preparation goes a long way in turning a scary disruption into a controlled process.

The first step is knowing the difference.

A raid (unannounced, disruptive, warrant-based) is very different from an audit (formal notice with three days to respond).

Preparing for both means having a first-hour playbook: designate a gatekeeper to check credentials, know who to call, control access to documents, and keep employee rights front and center. Calm, trained responses can make the difference between order and chaos.

On the I-9 side, the five most common mistakes haven't changed — late or missing forms, Section 2 errors, reverification gaps, over-documentation, and poor recordkeeping. The fix?

Build in compliance habits: secondary reviewers, yearly self-audits, neutral checklists, and quarterly spot checks. Think of it as brushing your teeth for compliance — small, regular routines that prevent painful consequences later

