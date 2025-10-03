ARTICLE
3 October 2025

TPS For Syria Comes To An End: What Employers Need To Know

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

In a move that will impact thousands of workers and their employers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS)...
United States Immigration
Dawn Lurie,Alexander J. Madrak, and Isabella Cohen
In a move that will impact thousands of workers and their employers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has officially terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Syria. The announcement, published in the Federal Register on September 22, 2025, marks the end of a humanitarian protection that has been in place for Syrian nationals.

The government noted a change in country conditions that would allow Syrians to return to their country: "The Secretary has determined that, while some sporadic and episodic violence occurs in Syria, the situation no longer meets the criteria for an ongoing armed conflict that poses a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Syrian nationals.

The Federal Register went on to cite national security concerns as a reason for termination: "Given Syria's continued designation as a state sponsor of terrorism and the lack of access to verifiable information, the United States cannot adequately vet Syrian nationals for identity, criminal history, or potential terrorist affiliations, posing an ongoing threat to public safety and national security."

Key Dates and Immediate Impact

The current TPS designation for Syria will expire on September 30, 2025, with the termination taking effect on November 21, 2025. After this date, Syrian nationals who previously held TPS will lose their protection from removal and critically for employers their work authorization.

DHS estimates that 6,123 individuals currently hold TPS under Syria's designation. These individuals now face a 60-day departure window, which began on September 19, 2025, after which they may be subject to enforcement actions, including arrest and deportation.

Automatic EAD Extensions: What Employers Should Know

DHS has automatically extended certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) through November 21, 2025. This extension applies only to EADs that:

  • Contain category codes A-12 or C-19
  • Have an original expiration date of:
    • March 31, 2021
    • September 30, 2022
    • March 31, 2024
    • September 30, 2025

Employers should consult USCIS's guidance on automatic EAD extensions and ensure Form I-9 records are updated accordingly. This is a critical compliance step to avoid potential penalties and ensure continued work authorization tracking.

Preparing for the November 21 Deadline

Employers must begin preparing now for the reverification process. Here's what we recommend:

  • Audit Form I-9 records to identify employees impacted by the TPS termination.
  • Track expiration dates and set reminders for reverification by November 21, 2025.
  • Engage with affected employees to explore alternative immigration options, such as asylum, adjustment of status, or employment-based sponsorship.

Pending TPS Applications: No Safe Harbor

As of September 8, 2025, 833 TPS applications under Syria's designation remain pending. Importantly, a pending application does not confer work authorization. Employers should not rely on receipt notices (e.g., Form I-797C) as evidence of continued employment eligibility.

Final Thoughts

The termination of Syria's TPS designation is part of a broader shift in DHS policy, following the recent sunset of Venezuela's TPS protections. For employers, this is a reminder of the importance of proactive immigration compliance and strategic workforce planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

