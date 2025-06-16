SSA Pauses Automatic Issuance Of SSNs For Certain Immigration Applicants

Takeaways

As of March 19, 2025, the SSA has paused automatic SSN issuance for many immigrant applicants, including those receiving new work permits and newly naturalized citizens.

Affected individuals must now apply in person at SSA offices.

Employers should adjust onboarding processes accordingly and educate HR teams to avoid disruptions.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has quietly hit pause on a key program that streamlined Social Security number (SSN) issuance for nonimmigrant and immigrant applicants. As of March 19, 2025, the Enumeration Beyond Entry (EBE) program is suspended for 90 days while the agency evaluates its policies. SSA has not committed to reinstating EBE after the 90-day review.

The pause will affect immigration applicants applying for work authorization (Form I-765) and naturalization (Form N-400), including the following:

F-1 students on OPT

H-4 and J-2 spouses with new EADs

TPS and asylum applicants

Newly naturalized citizens

Anyone who previously relied on EBE for automatic SSN issuance

Previously, these eligible nonimmigrants and immigrants could request a new SSN on their immigration forms and receive a card by mail — no SSA visit required. Now, they must apply in person and no automatic Social Security cards will be mailed during this period.

SSA is continuing to process EBE-based SSNs for individuals granted legal permanent resident status on Form I-485 (adjustment of status), and any SSN requests that were submitted to EBE before March 18, 2025. This means foreign nationals adjusting status in the U.S. should still receive their SSN automatically, but anyone approved for an EAD after March 19 or who included an SSN request with a naturalization application will not get a card by mail during the pause.

Although the eligibility requirements have not changed, expect operational delays for previously EBE-eligible applicants and previously non-EBE eligible applicants. Without a formal announcement, previously eligible applicants are unlikely to realize the change until their Social Security card fails to arrive.

USCIS forms (such as the I-765 work permit application and N-400 naturalization form) still include the option to request an SSN; applicants who check the box now will not receive one automatically.

What Should Employers Do?

Don't delay onboarding. Employees can legally work while their SSN application is pending, but it is recommended they at least apply prior to their start date.

For E-Verify users, annotate Form I-9 and defer the E-Verify case until the SSN is received.

Update HR protocols. Provide clear guidance to foreign hires on how to apply for an SSN.

Be flexible. Expect delays and adjust payroll and benefits processes accordingly.

